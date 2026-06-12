Global icons bring glamour, nostalgia and drama to the World Cup 2026 spotlight
Dubai: Before hosts Mexico and South Africa kicked off the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the iconic Estadio Azteca on Thursday, it was the celebrities who stole the spotlight.
The opening ceremony in Mexico City blended music, culture and football nostalgia, featuring a star-studded lineup that included Shakira, Burna Boy, Salma Hayek Pinault, Tyla, J Balvin and Andrea Bocelli.
For football fans, the biggest talking point was Shakira's return to the World Cup stage.
The Colombian superstar, whose 2010 hit Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) became one of the most recognisable World Cup songs of all time, performed the tournament anthem Dai Dai alongside Burna Boy.
The performance marked another World Cup moment for Shakira, whose music has long been associated with football's biggest tournament.
Joining Shakira was Nigerian Grammy winner Burna Boy, one of Africa's biggest music exports.
Together, the pair delivered Dai Dai to a packed Estadio Azteca, bringing together Latin and African musical influences on one of the world's biggest sporting stages.
The atmosphere inside the 80,000-capacity stadium was electric as fans dressed in Mexico's green jerseys and mariachi-inspired outfits welcomed the start of the month-long competition.
The ceremony paid tribute to Mexico's heritage, with performers in colourful costumes filling the pitch in a celebration of Aztec culture.
Mexican singer-songwriter Lila Downs welcomed fans from around the world in both Spanish and English.
"People of the world, welcome to Mexico!" she told the crowd.
Several artists from across Latin America took turns entertaining fans before kickoff.
Venezuelan singer Danny Ocean performed Partidazo, while Mexican pop star Belinda teamed up with Los Ángeles Azules for a performance of Por Ella, a song featured on the World Cup album.
Colombian hitmaker J Balvin then took centre stage alongside Ryan Castro. The duo performed a medley of hits, including Una A La Vez, before Balvin wrapped up his set with I Like It, his global smash with Cardi B and Bad Bunny.
Hollywood star Salma Hayek Pinault made one of the evening's most notable appearances as a World Cup ambassador.
Addressing the crowd, she welcomed the 48 nations competing in the expanded tournament.
"In this stadium, along with Canada and the United States, we welcome the 48 flags," she said.
"Us Mexicans are very honoured to be here, where the World Cup begins."
Her speech was followed by a parade of flags representing all participating nations.
The ceremony also featured a performance of DNA, the official FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem, by legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and South Korean-American singer EJAE.
South African star Tyla delivered the South African national anthem ahead of the opening match, while Mexican music icon Alejandro Fernández performed Mexico's national anthem.
As clouds of red and green smoke filled the sky above Estadio Azteca, the focus finally shifted from music and celebrity appearances to the action on the pitch.
But before a single goal was scored, World Cup 2026 had already delivered a memorable opening act, bringing together some of the biggest names in music, film and entertainment for football's grandest stage.