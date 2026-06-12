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FIFA World Cup 2026 begins with dazzling Mexico spectacle

Music, colour and star-studded performances launch World Cup 2026 in style

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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The FIFA World Cup 2026 got underway in spectacular fashion with a vibrant opening ceremony in Mexico, setting the stage for football’s biggest tournament.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 got underway in spectacular fashion with a vibrant opening ceremony in Mexico, setting the stage for football’s biggest tournament.
AFP
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Thousands of fans packed the venue as music, culture and sport came together in a dazzling celebration ahead of the opening match.
AFP
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Colombian singer, songwriter and producer Shakira performs during the opening ceremony ahead of the 2026 World Cup Group A football match between Mexico and South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City on June 11, 2026.
AFP
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Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer Burna Boy performs during the opening ceremony ahead of the 2026 World Cup Group A football match between Mexico and South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City on June 11, 2026.
AFP
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An artist performs during the opening ceremony ahead of the 2026 World Cup Group A football match between Mexico and South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City on June 11, 2026.
AFP
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Artists perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the 2026 World Cup Group A football match between Mexico and South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City on June 11, 2026.
AFP
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Colourful performances, elaborate choreography and a festive atmosphere highlighted the ceremony, marking the start of a month-long football extravaganza.
AFP
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Belinda and Los Angeles Azules perform during the opening ceremony before the match.
AP
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Colombian singer and producer J Balvin performs during the opening ceremony ahead of the 2026 World Cup Group A football match between Mexico and South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City on June 11, 2026.
AFP
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Artists perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the 2026 World Cup Group A football match between Mexico and South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City on June 11, 2026.
AFP
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Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek gestures on the pitch before the start of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City,
AP
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Mexican and South African flags during the opening ceremony ahead of the 2026 World Cup Group A football match between Mexico and South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City on June 11, 2026.
AFP
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Colombian singer, songwriter and producer Shakira performs during the opening ceremony ahead of the 2026 World Cup Group A football match between Mexico and South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City on June 11, 2026.
AFP
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Artists perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the 2026 World Cup Group A football match between Mexico and South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City on June 11, 2026.
AFP
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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