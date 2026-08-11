‘Terrible mistake’: Donald Trump warns FIFA against replacing Infantino

US President's intervention comes as Infantino faces challenges in his leadership
US President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind FIFA president Gianni Infantino as the football governing body’s chief faces mounting pressure over his leadership, warning that replacing him would be a “terrible mistake”.
“FIFA would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, they even considered replacing President Gianni Infantino,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.
Describing Infantino as “fantastic”, Trump credited the FIFA chief with presiding over what he called the most successful World Cup ever.
“He is fantastic, having just presided over the most successful World Cup, by four times, ever presented. If he is gone, it will never be as successful or profitable again!” Trump added.
Trump’s intervention comes as Infantino faces one of the biggest challenges to his leadership. UEFA, CONCACAF and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have accused him of a “fundamental breach of trust” over a proposal involving the sale of an interest in future FIFA World Cup profits to private investors.
Infantino has denied any wrongdoing, while FIFA has defended its president, describing the criticism as part of a “concerted and ongoing effort by some to undermine” the organisation.
The FIFA president is also facing questions over allegations of a workplace affair and criticism surrounding the proposed private investment scheme. He is due to stand for re-election in March next year.
Trump’s backing of Infantino contrasts with the stance taken by US Soccer, which joined Canada Soccer and football organisations from Central America and the Caribbean in criticising the FIFA president.
Infantino, however, continues to have support from several major football bodies. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and South American governing body CONMEBOL are among those backing his leadership.