Welsh FA withdraws support for Infantino’s FIFA re-election bid

English FA is also understood to have informed FIFA that it no longer supports Infantino
Wales has become the first national football association to publicly withdraw its support for FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s re-election bid, following the collapse of his controversial proposal to sell private stakes in the World Cup.
Infantino had proposed giving each of FIFA’s 211 member associations $40 million in exchange for backing a plan to bring private investment into FIFA tournaments, including the men’s and women’s World Cups. However, the proposal was abandoned after facing strong opposition from several continental confederations.
On Monday, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) announced it would no longer support Infantino’s candidacy for the 2027-2031 FIFA presidency, with the election scheduled to take place in Rabat, Morocco, in March 2027.
“The Football Association of Wales hereby confirms its withdrawal of support for the candidature of Mr Gianni Infantino for re-election as FIFA president for the 2027-2031 term,” the FAW said in a statement.
The Welsh governing body cited concerns over governance and leadership, saying: “The recent failures in good governance, processes, leadership, values, stakeholder management, communications and sound judgement have led us to a position where Mr Infantino has lost the confidence of the FAW to remain at the helm of world football.”
It added: “Failing to put the best interests of football first is a failure we cannot accept.”
The English Football Association is also understood to have informed FIFA that it no longer supports Infantino. On Saturday, the FA publicly backed UEFA’s position, with the European governing body stating that the FIFA president had lost its confidence.
Criticism has also emerged from other regions. CONCACAF, which governs football in North and Central America and the Caribbean, called for a “comprehensive reckoning” with Infantino’s leadership, while the Asian Football Confederation urged greater transparency in FIFA’s decision-making.