Netherlands appoint Xavi Hernandez as coach through 2030 World Cup

The Dutch Football Association confirmed the 46-year-old's appointment on Wednesday
The Netherlands have appointed former Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez as their new men's national team head coach, with the 46-year-old Spaniard signing a contract through the 2030 FIFA World Cup.
Xavi takes over from Ronald Koeman, bringing an end to the Dutch Football Federation's search for a new coach.
"It is an honor to become the coach of the Dutch national team," Xavi said. "As someone who came through Barcelona's academy, with the strong influence of figures like Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels, I feel a special connection to Dutch football. You could say that, in a way, I am a son of Dutch football."
The Netherlands confirmed the appointment on Wednesday, posting on social media: "We proudly present our new head coach. Welcome, Xavi Hernández!"
The appointment follows reports earlier that the Dutch federation had held talks with Xavi and was preparing to make a final decision on Koeman's successor.
The Barcelona great, who won the 2010 World Cup with Spain as a player, has not held a head coaching job since leaving the Camp Nou in 2024.