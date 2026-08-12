Netherlands appoint Xavi Hernandez as coach through 2030 World Cup

The Netherlands have appointed former Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez as their new men's national team head coach, with the 46-year-old Spaniard signing a contract through the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

"It is an honor to become the coach of the Dutch national team," Xavi said. "As someone who came through Barcelona's academy, with the strong influence of figures like Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels, I feel a special connection to Dutch football. You could say that, in a way, I am a son of Dutch football."

The Barcelona great, who won the 2010 World Cup with Spain as a player, has not held a head coaching job since leaving the Camp Nou in 2024.

The appointment follows reports earlier that the Dutch federation had held talks with Xavi and was preparing to make a final decision on Koeman's successor.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.