GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Netherlands appoint Xavi Hernandez as coach through 2030 World Cup

The Dutch Football Association confirmed the 46-year-old's appointment on Wednesday

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Xavi Hernández
Xavi Hernández
Instagram/@OnsOranje

The Netherlands have appointed former Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez as their new men's national team head coach, with the 46-year-old Spaniard signing a contract through the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Xavi takes over from Ronald Koeman, bringing an end to the Dutch Football Federation's search for a new coach.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

"It is an honor to become the coach of the Dutch national team," Xavi said. "As someone who came through Barcelona's academy, with the strong influence of figures like Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels, I feel a special connection to Dutch football. You could say that, in a way, I am a son of Dutch football."

The Netherlands confirmed the appointment on Wednesday, posting on social media: "We proudly present our new head coach. Welcome, Xavi Hernández!"

The appointment follows reports earlier that the Dutch federation had held talks with Xavi and was preparing to make a final decision on Koeman's successor.

The Barcelona great, who won the 2010 World Cup with Spain as a player, has not held a head coaching job since leaving the Camp Nou in 2024.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

T. Dilip

You created magic within group: Rohit hails T Dilip

3m read
Former Euro-winning coach vows to rebuild the Azzurri after World Cup failure.

'My fault': Mancini apologises after Italy return

2m read
Dubai Basketball make a huge step with this appointment

Dubai Basketball appoint Xavi Pascual as head coach

2m read
FIFA has expressed its condolences at the passing of Dutch football referee Rob Dieperink.

Dutch referee dropped from World Cup dies at 38

2m read