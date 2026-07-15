Dubai Basketball make statement head coach appointment in Xavi Pascual

Dubai: Coming off the back of a historic season, Dubai Basketball have appointed one of Europe's most accomplished coaches, with Xavi Pascual signing a three-year deal as head coach until 2029.

Pascual joins the club after leading FC Barcelona to the 2025/26 Liga ACB Finals, bringing more than two decades of experience at the highest level of European basketball.

Throughout his career, Pascual has coached some of the continent's most successful clubs, including FC Barcelona, Panathinaikos Athens and Zenit Saint Petersburg. His achievements include the EuroLeague title, seven domestic league championships and one of the highest winning percentages in EuroLeague history.

The newly appointed Head Coach spoke on his transfer to Dubai, saying “Joining Dubai Basketball is a challenge that really motivates me. This is a club with huge ambition and a clear vision for the future.

“I’m excited to start working with the players, help the team continue its growth, and build a winning culture. We know the expectations are high, and we will do everything we can to fight for titles.”

Pascual began his head coaching career at FC Barcelona in 2008, where he spent eight-and-a-half seasons and became one of the most successful coaches in the club's history. During his spell, he led Barcelona to the 2009/10 EuroLeague title, four Spanish League championships and numerous domestic honours.

He later coached Panathinaikos Athens before taking charge of Zenit Saint Petersburg in 2020. During five seasons in Russia, he guided Zenit to its first-ever EuroLeague Playoff appearance, further strengthening his reputation as one of Europe's leading coaches.

Across his career, Pascual has coached 385 EuroLeague games, winning 256 and recording a 66.5% winning percentage, the third highest in EuroLeague history among coaches with more than 100 games.

His honours include the Coach of the Year title once in EuroLeague, and seven times across the domestic championships across Spain, Greece and Russia.

Pascual arrives with a clear ambition: to bring his championship-winning expertise to Dubai Basketball and help execute the team’s vision of becoming champions across every competition it plays.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.