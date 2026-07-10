Beyond Dune: How the UAE became a K-pop and K-drama favourite with BTS sightings, Blackpink and more

Last year, the show Genie Can You Make A Wish also dropped on Netflix with Dubai locales
Dubai is officially part of the K-drama map. Earlier this year, BTS made a pitstop in Dubai, creating much joy and sparking excitement about when their concert would ever be in UAE.
And last year, the rom-com Genie, Make A Wish starring Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy gave the city a starring role, and it’s nothing short of cinematic magic. The show opened with a genie, yes, a flamboyant one, gliding past Dubai’s iconic Museum of the Future before swooping over Sheikh Zayed Road, skyscrapers twinkling like a million fairy lights. Al Seef’s charm even makes a cameo as our leads wander its historic lanes.
Fans can spot the city’s blend of futuristic architecture and heritage charm, proving Dubai is not just a backdrop, it’s a co-star. With global K-drama stars in town, the city’s skyline, streets, and landmarks are now ready for their close-up.
The story kicks off with Kim Woo-bin as a genie who wakes up after a millennium, only to find himself tethered to Ka Young (Suzy), a woman whose heart is practically on “do not disturb.” Trapped in a life of rigid routines and her grandmother’s relentless expectations, Ka Young suddenly finds herself as Jinn’s reluctant master. Sparks fly, egos clash, and three magical wishes later, their adventure spirals into a heartfelt, laugh-out-loud rom-com that keeps you hooked.
Dubai has long been a favourite playground for South Korea’s biggest stars, drawing K-celebs with its mix of futuristic skylines, golden deserts and larger-than-life experiences. The city’s charm even brought together two of Korea’s most loved actors, Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik, for Dubai’s “Who’s Ready” campaign by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.
And they didn’t hold back on the praise.
“From the desert dunes to Palm Jumeirah, and from the dancing Dubai Fountain to the towering Burj Khalifa, there’s so much to see,” Park Shin-hye said. “My time in Dubai? Totally unforgettable.”
Park Hyung-sik was equally enchanted by the city’s cinematic appeal. “Dubai felt like a dream. The skyline, the sunsets, everything was just wow,” he said.
Their Dubai adventure began in style at the luxurious Palazzo Versace, before taking them through the city’s many personalities — from the futuristic marvel of the Museum of the Future to the heritage-filled alleyways of Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood.
The campaign captured exactly why Dubai continues to attract K-stars: one moment you’re surrounded by futuristic architecture, the next you’re exploring old-world charm, with desert adventures and picture-perfect views waiting around the corner. For celebrities used to glamorous destinations, Dubai still manages to deliver a little extra sparkle.
And every year, for those who attend, there's a K-Pop concert too. The city has seen Blackpink, ENHYPEN, Epik High and more.