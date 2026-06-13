Dubai Basketball win ABA League championships 

Dubai: Dubai Basketball have been crowned champions of the ABA League for the 2025-2026 season after defeating Serbia's Partizan 83-81 in Game 4 of the finals.

The team make history by winning the ABA League in just their second season in the competition and become the first Asian team to lift the title.

The title marks a remarkable achievement in just the club’s second season, capping off an outstanding eight-month run against several of Europe’s top teams.

As the court was engulfed in scenes of joy and celebration, Dubai Basketball head coach Aleksander Sekulić could barely describe his emotions following the final buzzer.

“We had a great season, and this trophy belongs to everyone who was part of this journey: the players, the coaches and all the staff who contributed along the way.

Dubai Basketball’s title-winning campaign was made even more remarkable by the adversity the club faced in the closing months of the season.

Regional conflict forced the team to relocate its home games to Bosnia, stripping it of the home-court advantage that had been a key part of its success and requiring players and staff to adapt to constant disruption.

As if that challenge were not enough, the club was also dealt a major blow when its head coach departed just before the play-offs.

Yet rather than allowing those setbacks to derail their ambitions, Dubai responded with extraordinary resilience and unity, overcoming uncertainty both on and off the court to complete a historic championship run.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.