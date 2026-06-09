Dubai Basketball “locked in” ahead of potential championship winning game

Dubai: Dubai Basketball stand on the brink of history with the franchise which was founded just three years ago one victory away from becoming the first UAE side to lift the ABA League title.

Dubai have taken a commanding position in the ABA League Finals after back-to-back wins over Partizan Belgrade at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, with the side now travelling to Serbia with the opportunity to clinch the championship on Wednesday night.

“There is no doubt that this game is our most important of the season and probably our history to, but I expect that we remain calm,” said Sekulic.

“We need to be locked in, it will be an extremely tough match in Serbia with a strong atmosphere but I believe we can get the job done.”

Dubai Basketball returned to a packed Coca-Cola Arena after three months away from home and delivered a memorable 99–93 victory over Partizan in Game 1 of the ABA League Finals.

With nearly 9,500 fans creating an electric atmosphere from tip-off to the final buzzer, the night felt like more than just a basketball game, but a celebration of Dubai’s rise on one of the biggest stages in European basketball.

The home side led for much of the contest and showed real composure when the reigning champions mounted a comeback, before pulling away in the fourth quarter to seal a deserved six-point win.

After the game, Head Coach Aleksandar Sekulić was quick to praise the supporters for their energy and impact on the team’s performance.

Džanan Musa top-scored with 22 points, while Mfiondu Kabengele added 19 points and 8 rebounds, and McKinley Wright IV contributed 19 points and 9 assists, as Dubai took a 1–0 lead in the best-of-five series and moved a step closer to a historic ABA League title.

Dubai delivered another statement performance on their home floor in game 2, defeating Partizan 86–81, this time in front of a record-breaking crowd of more than 11,000 fans, the largest attendance in the club’s history.

Partizan made the brighter start and edged the first quarter, but Dubai fought back to level the contest by half-time before shifting momentum in the third quarter with a crucial run sparked by Mfiondu Kabengele, Aleksa Avramović and Džanan Musa.

The home side then seized control in the final period, going on a decisive 9–0 run to open up a double-digit lead, highlighted by a spectacular Musa finish from behind the backboard that lifted the arena.

Despite a late push from Partizan, Dubai stayed composed to close out another landmark win, with Musa and Avramović finishing with 16 points apiece and Kabengele adding 13 in a disciplined team effort.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.