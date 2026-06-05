Dubai Basketball's remarkable rise continues with a historic Finals run
Dubai Basketball just moved a step closer to a historic ABA League title with an 99-93 victory over Partizan in Game 1 of the 2025/26 Finals at Coca-Cola Arena on Thursday, June 5.
Playing in front of a packed home crowd of nearly 9,500 fans after an extended period of three months away from Dubai, the hosts produced an impressive performance against one of European basketball's most decorated clubs to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five championship series.
Coca-Cola Arena buzzed with energy as fans packed the stands, creating a vibrant atmosphere throughout the championship opener. The occasion marked a significant moment for a team carrying Dubai's name onto one of European basketball's biggest stages.
Dubai Basketball rose to the occasion with an impressive performance, leading for much of the night and remaining composed when reigning champions Partizan mounted a comeback. A strong opening to the fourth quarter helped the home side pull away and secure a deserved six-point win.
Head coach Aleksandar Sekulić praised the atmosphere at Coca-Cola Arena, crediting the fans for helping drive the team through a high-pressure occasion. "It's the finals. It's something that everybody was excited to start, especially here in Dubai," Sekulić said after the game. "A big praise and big thanks to the fans coming to the arena, cheering us on and bringing the energy we needed.”
Match Highlights
Džanan Musa led the way with 22 points, while Mfiondu Kabengele contributed 19 points and eight rebounds. McKinley Wright IV added 19 points and nine assists and Justin Anderson contributed with 11 points and 3 rebounds in a strong all-round display from the home side.
The result marks another milestone in the club's remarkable rise. The win gives Dubai Basketball a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series and moves the team one step closer to a historic first ABA League title.
The Finals return to Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, June 6, with Dubai looking to build on its series lead before the title decider heads to Belgrade. Backed by a passionate home crowd, the team will hope to take another step towards a historic first ABA League championship.
Dubai Basketball's rapid rise has become one of the most remarkable stories in regional sport.
Founded in 2023, Dubai Basketball is a newly established professional basketball franchise that plays in Europe’s EuroLeague and Adriatic Basketball Association (ABA) League, one of Europe's leading regional competitions for the 2025/26 season. Led by Head Coach Aleksander Sekulić, the club has assembled a strong roster and plays its home games at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.
In just its second season, the club has reached the ABA League Finals, which is something very few new clubs achieve. They have also become the first UAE-based team to do so.
Dubai Basketball's journey to the ABA League Finals began with a strong regular-season campaign that saw the club finish among the competition's top teams and secure home-court advantage for the playoffs.
In the quarter-finals, Dubai swept Serbia's Spartak Office Shoes 2-0 in a best-of-three series to secure a place in the semi-finals. There, they overcame Montenegro's Budućnost VOLI 2-1, winning a decisive third game to reach the Finals.
Dubai then advanced to the championship series against Partizan in a best-of-five battle for the ABA League title, which took place yesterday.
For a club that did not exist three years ago, reaching the ABA League Finals and defeating one of Europe's basketball giants in the opening game of the championship series marks a significant milestone, not only for the club but also for the growth of basketball in the UAE.
Dubai Basketball returns to action on Saturday, June 6, when it hosts Partizan Belgrade in Game 2 of the ABA League Finals at Coca-Cola Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 8pm UAE time as the home side looks to build on its opening victory and strengthen its position in the best-of-five championship series.
Fans in the UAE and across the wider region can watch all remaining ABA League playoff games, including the Finals, live through Dubai Basketball's official app after completing a free registration. The broadcasts are available as part of the club's partnership with Arena Sport, the league's official rights holder.