Football’s real triumph is bringing people together

Who could argue with him after the sporting distraction of the last two months. Five billion people have watched a record 48 teams duke it out to lift the World Cup trophy, forgetting their differences and challenges to come together for a simple game that sees 22 players try to put a ball into two nets. The beautiful game.ne tournament too many (I think I put in more steps going to the fridge and back during his games) while Messi is showing that you don’t have to run to be brilliant.