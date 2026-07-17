Football’s real triumph is bringing people together

The World Cup showed sport’s power to unite despite rivalry and division
"Football is the most important of the less important things in the world."
Those are the words of one of the most successful coaches in the history of football, Carlo Ancelotti. My fingernails, lack of sleep and heightened blood pressure are all evidence that Brazil’s current manager has a point.
Who could argue with him after the sporting distraction of the last two months. Five billion people have watched a record 48 teams duke it out to lift the World Cup trophy, forgetting their differences and challenges to come together for a simple game that sees 22 players try to put a ball into two nets. The beautiful game.ne tournament too many (I think I put in more steps going to the fridge and back during his games) while Messi is showing that you don’t have to run to be brilliant.
One man who has pace in abundance is Erling Braut Haaland, the Norwegian viking that dominates defences while winning hearts around the world. He’s funny on social media, smiling on the pitch and seemingly enjoying being one of the greatest sportsmen on the planet, as he should. I’m still intrigued by his taxidermy raccoon…
Yes, now let’s get to Argentina, The inevitable force that wins games through pure grit and determination. They deserve to be in the final against Spain on Sunday.
We’ve had on and off the field drama, incredible moments, awful mistakes, random posturing by executives, the odd political hand grenade, celebrity cameos, wild weather and a lot of brand placement. Oh, and hydration breaks (sometimes in air conditioned stadiums) that are the perfect length for a TV commercial break. Quite a coincidence, that.
Here in the UAE we’ve loved going to the fan parks and bars to capture people from across the globe cheering on their favourite players and teams. You’ve also sent us hundreds and hundreds of photos through our Wave Your Flag campaign, highlighting the rich diversity of this country. Thank you to everyone who has taken part. Your fun spirit during a difficult time across the world has lifted us all.
Among my highlights of the tournament are the performances of Cabo Verde, who showed incredible heart. Their draw with Spain was a true David vs Goliath story that captured all of our imaginations. 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha has already become a football cult hero - and reminded people in their fourth decade, like me, to get to the gym.
Donald Trump couldn’t help but get involved in the USA’s run, arguing for a red card to be rescinded for one of his nation’s strikers, who happens to be a US citizen through the birth right law that he is trying to expunge. He won his argument with FIFA, and the USA lost their match. You couldn’t write it.
Then there’s the contrasting ‘last dance’ international moments of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Two of the greats who are bowing out in very different ways. Ronaldo may have played one tournament too many (I think I put in more steps going to the fridge and back during his games) while Messi is showing that you don’t have to run to be brilliant.
One man who has pace in abundance is Erling Braut Haaland, the Norwegian viking that dominates defences while winning hearts around the world. He’s funny on social media, smiling on the pitch and seemingly enjoying being one of the greatest sportsmen on the planet, as he should. I’m still intrigued by his taxidermy raccoon…
Yes, now let’s get to Argentina, The inevitable force that wins games through pure grit and determination. They deserve to be in the final against Spain on Sunday.
I was sitting with my son in the early hours of yesterday morning feeling somewhat sorry for myself as Messi inspired his teammates to score two late goals against England. He's learning fast that heartbreak is part of all sports, especially if you’re an England fan. The men’s team is yet to lift a trophy in my lifetime.
My biggest disappointment was the animosity during the game and at the final whistle. I turned it off, so my son didn’t watch the chants, banners and pushing and shoving on the pitch. What happened to politely shaking hands and then going off to celebrate with your fans?
I had two messages for my 10-year-old while we sat in the dark while dreaming of another chance of glory in four years' time (I must get to a game in Morocco!): 1) Be more like Haaland in life - play hard but with a smile on your face as it’s only worth it if it’s fun, and 2) Win and lose with dignity and respect, just like Cabo Verde and what we've seen at fan parks here in the UAE.
Yes, football is the most important of the less important things in the world, but only if it brings us all together. We have plenty of other things to worry about already.