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Why Balogun's red card ban was suspended – Trump’s involvement

Reports claim the U.S. President asked FIFA to overturn the decision to ban Balogun

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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FIFA and Donald Trump have caused quite a stir...
FIFA and Donald Trump have caused quite a stir...

Dubai: It wouldn't be a World Cup without a major controversy, and once again United States President Donald Trump has found himself at the center of the storm.

Reports claim the U.S. President requested that FIFA review the one-game World Cup suspension imposed on American forward Folarin Balogun, with the governing body ultimately making the surprise decision to rescind the ban on Sunday.

Balogun was shown a straight red card in the 64th minute of the U.S’ 2-0 Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina after a VAR review.

While challenging for the ball with Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemovic, Balogun's boot came down the defender's leg and onto his ankle.

Referee Raphael Claus was advised to review the incident on the pitchside monitor before dismissing the striker for serious foul play.

Under normal circumstances, the straight red card would have automatically ruled Balogun out of the following match, with no opportunity to appeal the one-game suspension.

However, in an unprecedented move during more than six decades of World Cup history, FIFA decided to make the U.S. striker available for selection.

In a statement released on Sunday, the governing body announced that "the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one year.”

FIFA based its decision on Article 27 of its disciplinary code, which states: "The judicial body may decide to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure."

Trump celebrated FIFA’s decision to overturn the one-match suspension, which allows the 25-year-old Balogun to play against Belgium in Monday’s match in Seattle.

“Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

According to The New York Times, President Donald Trump personally contacted FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Wednesday to request a review of Balogun's suspension, citing three people familiar with the conversation.

Sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs was the first to report that the White House had reached out to the FIFA chief, with MS NOW later confirming that the call took place.

MS NOW reported that Trump sought clarification on why Balogun had been shown a red card and how it resulted in a one-match suspension.

The official also claimed the U.S. government submitted additional evidence to FIFA, which was considered by the governing body's Disciplinary Committee before it ultimately overturned Balogun's suspension.

The Belgian Royal Football Association reacted angrily to FIFA's decision, saying in a statement that it was "astonished" by the governing body's reversal of Balogun's suspension and arguing that the move contradicts FIFA's own disciplinary regulations.

"The RBFA is investigating all potential options," the statement added.

Trump has remained a prominent figure throughout the World Cup, which is being jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The U.S. president has developed a close relationship with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who presented Trump with FIFA's inaugural peace prize last year after his unsuccessful pursuit of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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