Trump could lift World Cup with tournament winners

Dubai: We saw it at the FIFA Club World Cup, and it looks like we’re going to see it again this summer as United States president Donald Trump has been granted permission to take part in the World Cup trophy presentation.

According to a report from talkSPORT in England, the U.S president has been told FIFA wish him to hand over the World Cup trophy to the eventual champions.

The outlet reports that he has effectively been given the option to participate in the celebrations, much as he did following the Club World Cup final.

Under FIFA’s usual trophy-presentation procedure, the trophy stays on a pedestal until a player from the winning team carries it to the celebration stage.

Although Trump missed the USMNT's opening win over Paraguay because of a scheduling conflict, he is expected to attend the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium on July 19.

Many will recall the awkward moment when Trump remained on the podium with the Chelsea players after they won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025.

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer was amongst those who appeared visibly confused, while FIFA president Gianni Infantino initially seemed to usher Trump away before subsequently inviting him to remain on the stage.

As the Chelsea players erupted into celebration, jumping up and down around the trophy, Trump remained in the middle of the group, standing upright and confidently applauding.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.