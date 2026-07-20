Edited victory shot without Trump becomes focal point of Spain’s World Cup party
Dubai: Spain's World Cup celebrations have taken an unexpected turn online after fans noticed that U.S. President Donald Trump was absent from the team's official victory photograph.
Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup final on July 19 to lift the coveted trophy. Following the match, Trump joined FIFA officials during the medal and trophy presentation, shaking hands with Spanish players before handing the trophy to captain Rodri.
As the team gathered for its celebratory photograph, Trump initially remained on the podium alongside the players. Footage from the ceremony appeared to show FIFA president Gianni Infantino encouraging him to step aside so the squad could enjoy its moment.
Trump eventually and reluctantly moved to one side as the celebrations continued.
However, when the Spanish Football Federation later shared its official World Cup-winning image on social media with the caption, "Dreams come true," eagle-eyed fans pointed out that Trump was nowhere to be seen in the photo, prompting widespread speculation that the image had been cropped.
The post quickly fuelled reactions across social media. One user quipped, "Is this filter available for everyday life? Asking for a friend."
Others commented on the trophy presentation itself, with one user comparing the moment to someone gently guiding away an overexcited guest. Some also referenced Trump's past criticism of Spain, while others argued that the spotlight should have remained solely on the victorious players.
The image has since gone viral, with the apparent edit becoming one of the most talked-about moments from Spain's World Cup celebrations.