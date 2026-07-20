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Did Spain edit Trump out? Cropped World Cup Victory photo ignites social media debate

Edited victory shot without Trump becomes focal point of Spain’s World Cup party

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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A look at the cropped World Cup Victory photo
A look at the cropped World Cup Victory photo
Sefutbol/Instagram

Dubai: Spain's World Cup celebrations have taken an unexpected turn online after fans noticed that U.S. President Donald Trump was absent from the team's official victory photograph.

Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup final on July 19 to lift the coveted trophy. Following the match, Trump joined FIFA officials during the medal and trophy presentation, shaking hands with Spanish players before handing the trophy to captain Rodri.

As the team gathered for its celebratory photograph, Trump initially remained on the podium alongside the players. Footage from the ceremony appeared to show FIFA president Gianni Infantino encouraging him to step aside so the squad could enjoy its moment.

Trump eventually and reluctantly moved to one side as the celebrations continued.

However, when the Spanish Football Federation later shared its official World Cup-winning image on social media with the caption, "Dreams come true," eagle-eyed fans pointed out that Trump was nowhere to be seen in the photo, prompting widespread speculation that the image had been cropped.

The post quickly fuelled reactions across social media. One user quipped, "Is this filter available for everyday life? Asking for a friend."

Others commented on the trophy presentation itself, with one user comparing the moment to someone gently guiding away an overexcited guest. Some also referenced Trump's past criticism of Spain, while others argued that the spotlight should have remained solely on the victorious players.

The image has since gone viral, with the apparent edit becoming one of the most talked-about moments from Spain's World Cup celebrations.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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Donald TrumpFIFA World Cup

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