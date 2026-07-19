Donald Trump and Shakira make their World Cup final predictions

"It's so hard to bet against Messi. I saw that pass... or maybe it can be called a decisive pass. It was absolutely perfect."And of course, his teammate also needs great talent to head the ball at that speed, but the pass itself was perfect."If there was a perfect spot for the ball to arrive, Messi placed it in the exact right place."And I also watched the clip that preceded it, and how he got rid of the defender. He was tightly marked, then suddenly he was alone, and he played the ball masterfully."That's why I say: It's so hard to bet against Messi. He's a great player."