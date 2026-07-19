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Donald Trump and Shakira make their World Cup final predictions

Trump and Shakira reveal who they are backing in the World Cup final

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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US President Donald Trump and global music icon Shakira have shared their predictions
US President Donald Trump and global music icon Shakira have shared their predictions
AP and AFP

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 final just minutes away, US President Donald Trump and global music icon Shakira have shared their predictions for the blockbuster clash between Spain and Argentina.

Trump was full of praise for Lionel Messi, pointing to the Argentina captain's stunning assist against England in the semi final as one of the reasons why he finds it difficult to back against the defending champions.

"It's so hard to bet against Messi. I saw that pass... or maybe it can be called a decisive pass. It was absolutely perfect."And of course, his teammate also needs great talent to head the ball at that speed, but the pass itself was perfect."If there was a perfect spot for the ball to arrive, Messi placed it in the exact right place."And I also watched the clip that preceded it, and how he got rid of the defender. He was tightly marked, then suddenly he was alone, and he played the ball masterfully."That's why I say: It's so hard to bet against Messi. He's a great player."

Shakira, meanwhile, admitted she is torn ahead of the final. The global music icon recalled that Spain won the World Cup the last time they reached the final in South Africa in 2010. However, while her children are supporting La Roja, she also spoke warmly about her friendship with Messi and everything he has achieved in football.

"The last time Spain reached a final was in South Africa... and they won it."Who am I supporting? My kids are with Spain. I'm a friend of Lionel Messi and proud of everything he has achieved."

With opinions divided ahead of the showdown, all eyes will now be on New York New Jersey Stadium to see whether Messi can guide Argentina to back to back World Cup titles or if Spain can become world champions for the first time since 2010.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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