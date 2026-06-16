From a single room to the World Cup: the Pakistani entrepreneur behind every single FIFA ball

Swiss photographer Stefan Bohrer, who recently documented the city's football industry, was struck by what he found. "The sheer scale of football production in Sialkot is astonishing," he told Talk to the Press. "Knowing that around 300,000 balls leave these factories every day makes you pause and wonder where they all end up. These balls will be kicked, shared, and celebrated by millions of people around the world, carrying with them the passion of the game and the craftsmanship of the people who make them."