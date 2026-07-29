GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

'I'm very sorry': Roberto Mancini apologises after Italy return

Reappointed Italy coach admits leaving for Saudi Arabia was a mistake

Last updated:
AP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Former Euro-winning coach vows to rebuild the Azzurri after World Cup failure.
Former Euro-winning coach vows to rebuild the Azzurri after World Cup failure.
AP

Rome: Roberto Mancini issued an apology in his first public comments Wednesday after being rehired to coach an Italy squad in crisis three years after he abandoned the same job for a lucrative contract with Saudi Arabia.

"I'm very sorry," Mancini said. "It was like losing the woman of your life. And it means you did something that shouldn't have been done. So I'm sorry, very sorry also for everything that happened over these last three years. … I'm going to try to bring the national team back where it belongs."

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Italy failed for a third straight time to qualify for the World Cup, prompting the resignations of federation president Gabriele Gravina and coach Gennaro Gattuso in April, shortly after a playoff defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 61-year-old Mancini led the Azzurri to the European Championship title in 2021 but shockingly resigned as Italy coach in August 2023, taking over Saudi Arabia's national team two weeks later.

"It was completely my fault," Mancini said, referring to a lack of communication with Gravina.

Mancini's first match back in charge will be against Belgium in the Nations League on Sept. 25 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. He was asked about what type of reception fans might give him.

"I realize some people will be against me," Mancini said. "I'm hoping the squad plays well enough that maybe people will forgive me."

Mancini was a fourth-choice option after Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola turned the job down and Andrea Pirlo was dropped as a candidate amid political concerns over a sponsorship deal with a Russian betting firm.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Former Azzurri boss gets second chance after Italy miss three straight World Cups.

Euro-winning Roberto Mancini returns as Italy coach

1m read
World Cup winner takes over from Deschamps, ready for ‘immense joy’ and challenge

Zidane named new France coach

2m read
Andrea Pirlo

Pirlo upset over debate that cost Italy coaching job

3m read
Spain's wonderkid Yamal on target as Spain edged France 2-1 to reach Euro 2024 final.

5 classic France v Spain clashes before WC semi-finals

4m read