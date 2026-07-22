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Pep Guardiola sounded out for the Italian job

Former Man City coach among three being pursued for Italy coach’s role

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
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Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola checks out the conditions ahead of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 6, 2025.
Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola checks out the conditions ahead of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 6, 2025.
AFP-DARREN STAPLES

After four-time World Cup champions Italy failed to attend the ‘Greatest Show on Earth’ for the third consecutive time, the jokes and memes around the once-powerhouse of football only multiplied as the tournament approached.

But now that the showpiece is over, it is back to serious business and currently, there is nothing more serious than finding a new coach who can help the Azzurri qualify for the Spain, Portugal and Morocco-hosted edition in 2030.

On Wednesday, the head of Italy's football federation confirmed he held discussions with legendary coach Pep Guardiola over the vacancy at the Italian national side but added he was "not sure that this will come about".

Giovanni Malago revealed the talks had taken place in an interview with the website Cronache di Spogliatoio (Dressing Room Chronicles) published on Wednesday.

Asked whether the budget for the coach's salary could be increased in the case of Guardiola, he said: "Yes, and that is the exception for obvious reasons".

"I won't go into detail here but it's not sure that this will come about.

"However, I still believe it was the right thing to do. It was important to open a dialogue and keep it alive," he added.

According to Sky Sports, legendary footballer Paolo Maldini, who was appointed Technical Director of Italy’s football federation and his adviser, former AC Milan teammate Leonardo, held talks with Guardiola over three days, explaining the scale of the project and attempting to convince him to take charge.

Guardiola has first-hand knowledge of Italian football having played for Brescia and AS Roma (2001-03).

Now 55, the Spaniard stepped down at Manchester City at the end of last season after winning six Premier League titles and the Champions League in his glittering decade at the Etihad Stadium.

According to Italian media reports, former Italy internationals Andrea Pirlo and Roberto Mancini – who guided the Azzurri to the Euro 2020 title – are also being considered as candidates to coach the national team, who face Belgium on September 25 in the Nations League.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
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