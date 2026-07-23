Manchester City’s new era begins: £116m star, Maresca & the impossible Guardiola replacement

Maresca era dawns as £116m Anderson leads Manchester City’s post-Guardiola rebuild
Manchester City are entering a completely new chapter after the end of the Pep Guardiola era. The 2026 summer transfer window has already given a clear indication that the club is ready for a transition under new manager Enzo Maresca.
City have made a huge statement by breaking their own transfer record to sign English midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for £116 million. At the same time, some familiar faces from Guardiola’s golden era have moved on, with long-serving stars like Bernardo Silva and John Stones leaving the club.
Elliot Anderson became the headline arrival after City paid £116 million to bring him from Nottingham Forest. The midfielder is expected to be one of the key figures in this new-look Manchester City team.
However, City’s midfield situation could still see more changes. Rodri, the World Cup Golden Ball winner, has an uncertain future, with his current contract set to expire next summer. Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing the Spanish midfielder, adding another major question mark to City’s transition period.
The club also strengthened in other areas, signing winger Mathys Detourbet from Troyes for £21 million (€25 million), while Jeremy Monga arrived from Leicester City for £10 million upfront plus add-ons.
Pep Guardiola’s departure after the 2025/26 season marked the end of one of the greatest managerial eras in football history.
When Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s Abu Dhabi United Group took over Manchester City in 2008, the dream was to turn the club into a global football powerhouse. Guardiola’s arrival in 2016 was the moment when that vision truly came alive.
In a decade at the club, Guardiola transformed City into a dominant force, winning multiple Premier League titles, domestic trophies and finally delivering the club’s first ever Champions League trophy.
But every great era eventually comes to an end. With Guardiola deciding to step away, City now have to prove they can continue winning without the manager who defined their identity.
City’s decision to appoint Enzo Maresca was not about starting from scratch. It was about keeping the same football philosophy alive.
Maresca already understands Guardiola’s methods after working with him at Manchester City, and his style is built around possession, positional play and controlling games.
The players have also welcomed the appointment. Phil Foden recently extended his contract until 2030 and spoke positively about the opportunity to work with Maresca.
But replacing Pep Guardiola is never going to be an easy task. The players will back Maresca just like they backed Pep, but following a manager who delivered so much success is one of the biggest challenges in football.
Only time will tell how this new era unfolds. However, Maresca does arrive with a decent record. During his time at Chelsea, he delivered the Club World Cup and the Conference League, proving that he can handle pressure and win trophies at the highest level.
While Pep’s exit closes a historic chapter, Manchester City’s project has always been bigger than one manager.
Since the Abu Dhabi takeover, the club has grown into one of the biggest sporting organizations in the world, combining football success with global commercial expansion.
The Guardiola era made Manchester City a football superpower. Now, the big question is whether Maresca can continue that legacy and keep City at the top of the game.