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Roberto Mancini returns as Italy coach after World Cup failures

Euro 2020-winning manager begins second spell as Italy seek to end World Cup drought

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AFP
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Former Azzurri boss gets second chance after Italy miss three straight World Cups.
Former Azzurri boss gets second chance after Italy miss three straight World Cups.
AP

Rome: Roberto Mancini has been named the head coach of Italy's national team for a second time, tasked with revitalising the Azzurri who have missed out on the last three World Cups, FIGC president Giovanni Malago said Tuesday.

Technical director Roberto Maldini, who reportedly threatened to resign if Mancini was appointed, has been replaced by Claudio Ranieri.

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"Today we have a new coach and a new technical director," Malago told reporters, announcing another press conference with Mancini and Ranieri on Wednesday.

The 61-year-old Mancini was previously Italy boss from 2018 until 2023, leading them to the Euro 2020 title.

He has been preferred to another ex-national team coach in Antonio Conte.

Maldini had also apparently said he would resign if Conte was chosen, reportedly wanting Brazil-born former Italy midfielder Thiago Motta to be given the job.

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