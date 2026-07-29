Andrea Pirlo gets full backing from Dubai United amid Italy coaching row

Dubai United will begin their campaign against Al Wasl on August 15
Italian football legend Andrea Pirlo has found the backing of his club Dubai United amidst the Italian coach job row. Pirlo joined Dubai United in July last year. A World Cup winner in 2006 and one of the most iconic midfielders of his generation, Pirlo brought a unique footballing vision and valuable coaching experience from spells at Juventus and Sampdoria.
Dubai United posted the statement on social media said, “Over the past few days there has been significant speculation in the media regarding Andrea Pirlo’s future, including a number of reports that do not reflect the facts.
“Dubai United is delighted that a football legend such as Andrea is being our Head Coach since the last season. Club President Ilie Cebanu, the management, coaching staff and players fully support him. Andrea Pirlo is fully committed to Dubai United, and the Club is fully committed to Andrea Pirlo.
“We are now preparing for our historic first season in the ADNOC Pro League. This is an important new chapter for the Club, and our entire focus is on the team’s preparation and performance. We invite all our supporters and football fans across Dubai to join us at the stadium, support the team and become part of Dubai United’s journey in the Pro League,” the statement added.
Dubai United will begin their campaign against Al Wasl on August 15.
After controversies emerged due to his connections with a Russing betting firm, Pirlo, expressed his bitterness on Monday over the debate which has led to him no longer being a candidate.
The 47-year-old had become the favourite to be tasked with reviving the national side’s fortunes after they failed for the third successive time to qualify for the World Cup.
“I learned last night that I am no longer a candidate for the Italian national team coaching position,” the former AC Milan and Juventus midfielder and key member of the Azzurri’s 2006 World Cup-winning team said via social media.
“I have followed with great bitterness the debate surrounding my candidacy,” he wrote, whilst thanking Italy’s technical director and former AC Milan teammate Paolo Maldini and his advisor Leonardo for their “esteem and confidence (in him)”.
“I regret that a decision which is based on sporting criteria rapidly became a public controversy, in which intentions and ideas which do not reflect my personality were attributed to me.”