“Football gave me everything”: Iniesta begins coaching journey in Dubai with Gulf United

Football legend Iniesta starts coaching career at ambitious UAE side Gulf United
The Spanish legend. The man whose goal against the Netherlands secured Spain’s first and only FIFA World Cup title in 2010. Andrés Iniesta is ready for a new challenge in football.
Gulf United FC have announced the appointment of the former Barcelona midfielder as head coach as he begins his coaching career while working towards his UEFA Pro Licence. Having recently earned his UEFA A Licence, Iniesta will take charge of the UAE First Division club as he gains experience on the touchline.
Few players in football history can match Iniesta’s legacy. The midfield magician won four UEFA Champions League titles, nine La Liga trophies and the 2010 World Cup with Spain, where his extra time winner remains one of the most iconic moments the sport has ever witnessed.
Explaining his decision to join Gulf United, Iniesta highlighted the club’s focus on youth development and long term growth.
"Joining Gulf United FC feels like the right place to begin this new chapter. Football has given me everything, and now I want to give something back through coaching, through learning, and through working every day with young players who have the hunger and the talent to go far," Iniesta said.
He added: "I believe in developing footballers the right way: with patience, with a clear idea of how the game should be played, and with genuine care for each individual. Gulf United shares that philosophy, and that is why I am here. I want to grow as a coach, gain real experience, and earn my Pro Licence."
Founded in 2019, Gulf United have rapidly emerged as one of the UAE’s most ambitious football projects. The club currently fields the youngest squad in the UAE First Division and has more than 600 players representing 83 nationalities.
Club president Ahmed El Saraf believes Iniesta’s arrival can have a lasting impact on both the club and football in the region.
"What excites us most is that Andrés comes here because he believes in what we are building. Youth development is at the heart of Gulf United, and having someone with his experience and philosophy working alongside our young players every day will be transformational," he said.
For Gulf United, it is a major statement of intent. For Iniesta, it is the first step in what could become another remarkable football journey.