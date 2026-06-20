Nora Fatehi’s World Cup prediction comes true as Morocco beat Scotland

The Moroccan-origin star attended the Group C match in Boston and had confidently backed her team to register a 1-0 victory. Before kick-off, Nora shared a video on Instagram saying, “I am at the Morocco vs Scotland match here in Boston. My prediction is 1-0.”

Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi had every reason to celebrate after her prediction for Morocco’s FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Scotland turned out to be spot on.

Dressed in a red T-shirt and a white pleated skirt, the actress posted pictures and clips from the stadium, where she was seen enthusiastically supporting Morocco from the stands.

“Scotland and Morocco are playing again after 28 years. Morocco beat them 3-0 back then. Are we going to do another 3-0? Possible!” she said.

Although the scoreline was not as one-sided, Morocco still emerged victorious thanks to Ismael Saibari’s strike just 71 seconds into the game. The early goal proved enough to seal a 1-0 win and send the North Africans to the top of Group C.

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