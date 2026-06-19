Nora Fatehi shares heartfelt note after FIFA World Cup opening ceremony act

The dancer reflects on performing in Toronto with her family and friends in the audience
Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi has shared an emotional note after performing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Toronto, saying the moment became even more special because her entire family and close friends were there to watch her live for the first time.
Taking to Instagram, Nora posted pictures from the event along with a long message reflecting on her journey in the entertainment industry. She said she has been performing for more than a decade and has had many big moments in her career, but this one stood apart for a very personal reason.
“I wanted to share this with you guys…I’ve been performing for over a decade now… I’ve been lucky to have massive moments in my career and I’ve shared it with some of my favourite people! But never my entire family and loved ones at the same time,” she wrote.
Nora described the experience as deeply emotional, saying she had never before finished a performance to find all her loved ones waiting together for her.
“This was the first time ever that I finished a performance and found all my loved ones together waiting to embrace me. It was truly an emotional moment for me,” she said.
She added that her usual routine had always been very different, as she often travels alone for work and returns home after performances without family present. The Toronto show, she said, changed that in a way she will never forget.
“I always go to work alone and when I finish a performance I go home. But this time it was different. My loved ones gathered to watch me for the first time live and celebrated with me for the first time,” she wrote. “I worked my entire life for this moment. No words can describe this feeling.”
The actress also shared that people from different phases of her life were present at the event, making it even more meaningful. Her mother, sister and brother attended together, along with childhood friends and close companions from her present life.
She also mentioned the presence of her high school teacher, someone she described as very special to her. While she said she wished a few others could have been there too, she expressed deep gratitude for those who made it.
“My sister, my mom and my brother were present for the first time. My high school teacher, someone so dear to me was present. My childhood friends and my close friends today were also there,” she wrote.
Earlier, Nora had also shared a note thanking India, Morocco and Canada for shaping her life and career. She said each country played a different role in her growth, from building her foundation to helping her find her artistic identity.
She called the performance at the FIFA World Cup a “magical moment” and said she needed time to take it all in. Nora added that she felt grateful for the support and kindness she has received throughout her journey, especially for being able to perform at the global event twice.