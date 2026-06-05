New bridges and road widening works aim to improve traffic flow and road safety
Sharjah: Motorists in Sharjah will face temporary traffic diversions on Al Khan Road from Saturday as authorities begin a new phase of a major infrastructure project aimed at expanding the roadway and constructing new bridges to improve traffic flow across the emirate.
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority announced that the temporary diversion will come into effect on 6 June 2026 as part of ongoing works to upgrade and widen the corridor, one of the city's busiest routes connecting residential, commercial and coastal districts.
Alternative routes have been prepared to ensure the continued movement of traffic while minimising disruption during construction.
The roadworks are part of Sharjah's efforts to modernise its transport infrastructure, increase road capacity and improve operational efficiency across the emirate's network.
The authority said the project is intended to enhance mobility, reduce congestion and strengthen road safety for residents and visitors.
Drivers have been urged to follow the approved diversions, use alternative routes where possible and adhere to traffic signs and safety instructions throughout the construction period.
The announcement comes as Sharjah Police also advised motorists of a separate temporary road closure on Saturday morning in Aljada, Sharjah, to facilitate a sporting event organised as part of the Sharjah Sports Council race series.
According to police, the closure will be in effect from 6 a.m. until 8 a.m., and road users have been encouraged to plan their journeys accordingly and utilise designated alternative routes.