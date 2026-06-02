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US stops major visa category for Indians after annual cap hit

US says all FY2026 EB-2 visas for Indians are used; processing resumes October 1

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Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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The United States has paused the issuance of new EB-2 immigrant visas to Indian applicants after reaching its annual cap for fiscal year 2026. Photo for illustrative purposes.
The United States has paused the issuance of new EB-2 immigrant visas to Indian applicants after reaching its annual cap for fiscal year 2026. Photo for illustrative purposes.
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Dubai: The United States has stopped issuing new Employment-Based Second Preference (EB-2) immigrant visas to Indian applicants after reaching its annual limit for the 2026 fiscal year, according to the US Department of State.

In an announcement issued on May 22, the State Department said all available EB-2 visas for applicants “chargeable to India” had been exhausted in coordination with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

As a result, US embassies and consulates worldwide “may not issue visas in these cases for the remainder of the fiscal year," the Department of State stated.

The freeze will remain in place until the start of the next US fiscal year on October 1, 2026, when annual visa limits reset and processing can resume for qualified applicants.

The EB-2 category is widely used by highly skilled professionals, including engineers, IT specialists, researchers, doctors and executives seeking permanent residency in the United States.

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Why the cap was reached

The US immigration system places strict annual limits on employment-based immigrant visas.

Under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), EB-2 visas account for 28.6 per cent of the worldwide employment-based immigration limit. The law also states that nationals from a single country cannot receive more than seven per cent of the combined employment-based and family-sponsored visa allocations each year.

India has long faced heavy backlogs in employment-based immigration categories because of high demand from skilled workers, particularly from the technology and healthcare sectors.

The State Department said: “Since all available EB-2 visas for applicants chargeable to India in FY 2026 have been used, embassies and consulates may not issue visas in these cases for the remainder of the fiscal year.”

A similar situation unfolded in September 2025, when the US government announced that all available EB-2 visas for fiscal year 2025 had also been issued before the fiscal year ended.

Tighter immigration laws

The development comes amid a broader tightening of US immigration policies under President Donald Trump’s administration.

The administration has introduced stricter measures affecting both immigrant and temporary visa categories as part of wider efforts to reduce immigration and crack down on visa overstays.

Media reports also indicate that the US State Department is planning to sharply reduce visa-processing operations across Africa.

According to reports cited by the Associated Press, consular operations in Africa may be consolidated into around 20 “hub” locations, down from roughly 50 embassies and consulates currently processing visas.

Under the reported plan approved by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, applicants from countries without a designated hub may need to travel to another country for visa processing, potentially increasing costs and wait times.

While consular sections in non-hub countries are expected to remain open, they may only handle limited services such as assistance for American citizens, emergency requests and diplomatic visas.

UAE visa services remain suspended

The latest visa development also comes as routine US visa services in the UAE remain suspended.

The US Mission in the UAE said visa applicants whose appointments were cancelled would be contacted when services resume.

The suspension follows heightened regional tensions after hostilities between the United States and Iran began on February 28, 2026.

The US Department of State currently advises Americans to “Reconsider Travel” to the UAE under a Level 3 travel advisory due to threats linked to armed conflict and terrorism.

The advisory notes an ongoing threat of drone and missile attacks from Iran, disruptions to commercial flights and risks to locations associated with the United States.

The US Embassy and Consulate General in the UAE remain open but are operating under “ordered departure” status, meaning non-emergency US government personnel and family members have been relocated outside the country.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also issued a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) recommending caution for US commercial operators flying in the Middle East, including the UAE. American airlines have suspended their operations to the region.

US authorities have advised Americans in the UAE to monitor local media, prepare emergency travel plans and enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for security updates.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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