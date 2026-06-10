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Want a US visa interview faster? It could cost you $750 more

New pilot programme will let some tourists secure appointments within 10 business days

Last updated:
Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
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The US will begin testing a new pilot programme from July 1 to help secure visa interview appointments within 10 business days.
The US will begin testing a new pilot programme from July 1 to help secure visa interview appointments within 10 business days.
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The United States will begin testing a new premium visa service next month that allows some foreign visitors to secure visa interview appointments within 10 business days – provided they are willing to pay an additional $750 fee.

The programme, announced by the US State Department in a temporary rule published in the Federal Register, is aimed at applicants seeking B1 and B2 visas, the categories typically used for business and tourism travel. It will run as a pilot project from July 1 to December 31.

The expedited option comes on top of the standard $185 visa application fee, bringing the total cost for applicants choosing the premium service to $935. Officials say the fee only guarantees faster access to an interview appointment and does not improve the chances of obtaining a visa.

A response to long waits

The State Department says the programme is designed to test demand for a paid appointment service that allows travellers to bypass lengthy visa interview queues.

At some US embassies and consulates, applicants currently face waiting periods stretching several months – and in some locations more than a year – before they can secure an interview slot.

Under the new system, eligible applicants who pay the fee will be offered an interview appointment within 10 business days, subject to availability. The service will be offered only at selected overseas posts and in limited numbers. Participating embassies and consulates will be announced separately by the State Department.

World Cup and Olympics factor

The pilot programme is being introduced as demand for travel to the country is expected to rise sharply in the coming years.

The Federal Register notice specifically cited preparations for major international events, including the 2026 Fifa World Cup, which the United States will co-host, and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Officials said the pilot would help gauge whether a permanent expedited service could be introduced in the future.

The State Department estimates the programme could attract more than 25,000 applicants annually and generate significant additional revenue while helping officials assess traveller demand for faster appointment scheduling.

Who is eligible?

The premium service applies only to B1 and B2 visa applicants, which cover temporary travel for business and tourism purposes. It does not apply to travellers from countries that participate in the Visa Waiver Program, whose citizens can generally enter the United States for short visits without obtaining a visa.

The new fee affects only interview scheduling. Applicants will still be subject to the same background checks, security screening and visa eligibility requirements as everyone else. Any additional administrative processing after the interview will proceed under normal timelines.

Part of broader immigration tightening

The initiative comes as the Trump administration continues to tighten several aspects of the US immigration and visitor screening process.

Recent measures have included increased scrutiny of visa applicants, expanded background checks and proposals requiring some visitors from countries with high visa overstay rates to post financial bonds before entering the United States.

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