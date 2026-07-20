Why Pilates has become one of the UAE’s biggest fitness trends: What experts say

Here’s why more women across the UAE are choosing Pilates
It seems like everyone is talking about Pilates these days. Whether it’s a friend recommending her favorite Reformer class, a Pilates studio popping up in your neighborhood or endless videos filling your TikTok and Instagram feed, the workout has quickly become one of the UAE’s biggest fitness trends.
From Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Ras Al Khaimah and beyond, Pilates studios continue to attract women looking for a workout that feels different from the usual gym routine. While social media may have introduced many people to Pilates, instructors say the workout goes far beyond aesthetic studios and picture-perfect wellness trends.
Pilates is a low impact form of exercise that focuses on slow, controlled movements designed to strengthen the body without putting unnecessary stress on the joints. Every movement is performed with intention, helping improve posture, flexibility, balance and core strength while encouraging better breathing and body awareness.
Whether practiced on a mat or using a Reformer machine, Pilates is suitable for beginners and experienced exercisers alike, making it one of the most accessible workouts available today.
Unlike many workouts that focus purely on burning calories, Pilates encourages people to slow down and reconnect with their bodies. Many women say they leave class feeling stronger and more refreshed, rather than completely exhausted.
Azadeh Javan, an ACE-certified personal trainer, certified TRX coach and certified Pilates mat and Reformer instructor, says that’s exactly why more people are embracing Pilates.
“People are looking for smarter, more sustainable ways to stay fit. In the UAE, many women appreciate that Pilates not only strengthens and tones the body but also improves posture, flexibility, mobility and mental well-being. It’s suitable for all fitness levels and fits well into busy lifestyles,” said Azadeh Javan in an interview with Gulf News over the phone.
For many people, Pilates isn’t just another workout it’s become part of a healthier lifestyle that balances movement with mindfulness.
Social media has undoubtedly helped make Pilates more visible, but Azadeh Javan believes it has also created the wrong impression.
“I’m begging people to understand that Pilates isn’t all about pink Alo outfits, matcha with lots of sugar and foam or aesthetic studios. Pilates is a workout with a lot of knowledge behind it,” said Azadeh Javan in an interview with Gulf News over the phone.
While perfectly designed studios and matching workout sets often steal the spotlight online, instructors say the real focus has always been on improving movement, building strength and developing better control over the body.
Watching a Pilates class can make it seem effortless, but don’t let the slow pace fool you.
“One of the biggest misconceptions is that Pilates is easy because the movements are slow. In reality, Pilates is highly challenging when performed correctly. It requires focus, control, precision and proper breathing, making it an incredibly effective full-body workout,” said Azadeh Javan in an interview with Gulf News over the phone.
Instead of measuring a workout by how much you sweat, Pilates focuses on quality of movement. Every exercise requires concentration, coordination and control, often working muscles many people don’t realise they’re using.
Many people start Pilates hoping to tone their bodies, but the benefits often extend far beyond physical appearance.
“People often experience improved posture, stronger core muscles, better flexibility, increased body awareness and reduced aches and pains. They also feel more energised and move more efficiently,” said Azadeh Javan in an interview with Gulf News over the phone.
Over time, regular participants often notice they sit taller, move more comfortably and feel stronger during everyday activities.
If you’re thinking about booking your first class, you’re probably wondering which option is best.
According to Azadeh Javan, both styles offer similar long-term benefits, but one is often more beginner-friendly.
“Both are excellent, but I usually recommend Reformer Pilates for beginners. The Reformer provides support and resistance through its springs, making it easier to learn proper alignment and technique while building strength safely. Mat Pilates is also very effective but relies more on body weight and core control, which can feel more challenging for someone new to Pilates,” said Azadeh Javan in an interview with Gulf News over the phone.
The most important thing, she says, is simply getting started and finding the class that feels right for you.
Like any fitness routine, Pilates isn’t about quick fixes. The biggest improvements come with consistency rather than doing intense workouts every day.
“I recommend practising Pilates two to three times a week. With consistency, most people begin noticing improvements in strength, posture, flexibility and overall movement within four to six weeks. The key is consistency rather than intensity,” said Azadeh Javan in an interview with Gulf News over the phone.
Rather than chasing instant results, instructors encourage people to make Pilates part of their weekly routine. Over time, those small, consistent sessions can lead to noticeable improvements in how your body feels and moves every day.
If you’ve been curious about Pilates but felt intimidated by your first class, Azadeh Javan has one piece of advice.
“Don’t worry about being perfect. Everyone starts somewhere. Focus on learning the movements, listen to your instructor and be patient with yourself. Pilates is a journey, and every session helps you become stronger, healthier and more confident,” said Azadeh Javan in an interview with Gulf News over the phone.
She believes the biggest lesson Pilates teaches has little to do with appearance.
“The most important thing is breathing correctly, staying focused, maintaining control and connecting your mind to your body. Your mind controls your body,” said Azadeh Javan in an interview with Gulf News over the phone.
Whether you’re looking to improve your posture, build strength or simply take a break from fast-paced workouts, Pilates offers more than just a fitness class. Behind the carefully curated social media posts is a practice built on patience, precision and consistency and perhaps that’s the real reason so many women across the UAE keep coming back.