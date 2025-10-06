If you’re a dog parent who loves a little fitness with a side of puppy cuddles, Dubai Hills’ newest community ritual is calling your name. Doggie-Lates at The Duck Hook is a monthly outdoor Pilates session where humans and their best friends get to stretch, play, and bond—gentle moves for you, playful fetch for your pup, and a healthy dose of fresh-air fun. Co-hosted by Zoomies and Real Pilates, this is not just a workout; it’s a full-on fitness-and-fetch experience in the lush greenery of Dubai Hills.