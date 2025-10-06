It’s a full-on fitness-and-fetch experience in the UAE
If you’re a dog parent who loves a little fitness with a side of puppy cuddles, Dubai Hills’ newest community ritual is calling your name. Doggie-Lates at The Duck Hook is a monthly outdoor Pilates session where humans and their best friends get to stretch, play, and bond—gentle moves for you, playful fetch for your pup, and a healthy dose of fresh-air fun. Co-hosted by Zoomies and Real Pilates, this is not just a workout; it’s a full-on fitness-and-fetch experience in the lush greenery of Dubai Hills.
Sessions run from 9:00–10:00am and are held every last Saturday of the month: October 25, November 29, and December 27. Attendance is capped at 20 participants, and advance booking is required, so you and your dog can claim your spot early. The best part: It’s completely free. The focus here is building a genuinely pet-friendly community ritual—no gimmicks, no fees, just pure puppy-and-human bonding.
Want to treat yourself after working up a sweat? Add a breakfast option for Dh75 per person, which includes one food item and a beverage of your choice (coffee or smoothie), available until 11am exclusively for Doggie-Lates guests. Menu highlights include Pulled Beef & Mushroom Toast, Egg & Cheese Bagel, and Tofu & Avocado Toast, alongside refreshing smoothies or coffee.
And don’t forget the pups! Post-workout treats are available à la carte from The Duck Hook’s Pet Menu, making sure your four-legged friend feels just as spoiled as you do.
Doggie-Lates isn’t just a class; it’s a photo-ready community moment you and your pup won’t want to miss—stretch, fetch, laugh, and maybe make a few furry friends along the way.
When: Every last Saturday of the month, 9:00–10:00am (Oct 25, Nov 29, Dec 27)
Where: The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills
Price: Free to attend; breakfast add-on Dh75 per person
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox