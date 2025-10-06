Hollywood supermodels shine down on Atlantis The Royal in Dubai: Naomi Campbell, Winnie Harlow, Mona Kattan spotted at a starry restaurant opening

Celebrities such as Mona Zaki, Mona Kattan, and Joelle Mardinian brought their A-game
Dubai: When this city throws a party, it doesn’t do subtle — it stages a full-blown cinematic production.
And this weekend, Atlantis The Royal rolled out a red carpet so glittering it could have its own wattage reading, as the city welcomed a new Italian restaurant to its roster of culinary gems.
Supermodels Winnie Harlow, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Romee Strijd lalso turned the entrance into a runway of unapologetic glamour, joined by Central Cee, Iris Law, and Kat Graham, who collectively gave Dubai’s starry scene some stiff competition.
Local celebrities such as Mona Zaki, Ahmed Helmy, Lojain Omran, Mona Kattan, and Joelle Mardinian brought their A-game, reminding everyone that Middle Eastern star power is no supporting act.
Inside, guests were whisked straight into 1950s New York — only with more diamonds and better lighting.
Think Caviar Stracciatella Toast, Spicy Rigatoni, and Lobster Fra Diavolo twirling past sequins and sparkling beverages, as chandeliers gleamed over damask walls and Venetian mirrors that probably saw more selfies than the Met Gala staircase.
Between the Veal Parmesan and the Rick Ross performance at the weekend’s pop-up Carbone on the Beach, Dubai’s glitterati were served a heaping portion of New York nostalgia — dusted with Dubai decadence.
Since its star-studded debut in 2023, Atlantis The Royal has drawn attention not just for its design but for what it represents — Dubai’s ongoing fascination with the theatrical, the ambitious, and the unapologetically grand.
