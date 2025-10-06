GOLD/FOREX
Hollywood supermodels shine down on Atlantis The Royal in Dubai: Naomi Campbell, Winnie Harlow, Mona Kattan spotted at a starry restaurant opening

Celebrities such as Mona Zaki, Mona Kattan, and Joelle Mardinian brought their A-game

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Naomi Campbell, Alessandra Ambrosio and Rose Bertram in Dubai
Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal/CARBONE

Dubai: When this city throws a party, it doesn’t do subtle — it stages a full-blown cinematic production.

And this weekend, Atlantis The Royal rolled out a red carpet so glittering it could have its own wattage reading, as the city welcomed a new Italian restaurant to its roster of culinary gems.

Supermodels Winnie Harlow, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Romee Strijd lalso turned the entrance into a runway of unapologetic glamour, joined by Central Cee, Iris Law, and Kat Graham, who collectively gave Dubai’s starry scene some stiff competition.

Local celebrities such as Mona Zaki, Ahmed Helmy, Lojain Omran, Mona Kattan, and Joelle Mardinian brought their A-game, reminding everyone that Middle Eastern star power is no supporting act.

Inside, guests were whisked straight into 1950s New York — only with more diamonds and better lighting.

Think Caviar Stracciatella Toast, Spicy Rigatoni, and Lobster Fra Diavolo twirling past sequins and sparkling beverages, as chandeliers gleamed over damask walls and Venetian mirrors that probably saw more selfies than the Met Gala staircase.

Between the Veal Parmesan and the Rick Ross performance at the weekend’s pop-up Carbone on the Beach, Dubai’s glitterati were served a heaping portion of New York nostalgia — dusted with Dubai decadence.

Since its star-studded debut in 2023, Atlantis The Royal has drawn attention not just for its design but for what it represents — Dubai’s ongoing fascination with the theatrical, the ambitious, and the unapologetically grand.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
