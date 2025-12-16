Prestige One launches Hilton Residences at Dubai Maritime City in grand ceremony

Prestige One Developments set a new benchmark for premium real estate with the grand unveiling of Hilton Residences Dubai Maritime City — the world’s first Hilton-branded standalone waterfront residential development. The high-profile launch, hosted at the Atlantis The Royal, attracted an elite roster of VIPs, future homeowners, global investors, channel partners, and industry leaders, marking one of Dubai’s most significant real estate announcements of the year.

Guests were welcomed into an immersive arrival experience as the corridors of Atlantis The Royal transformed into a curated showcase of Prestige One’s development portfolio. This gallery style exhibit highlighted the company’s architectural achievements and set the tone for an evening centred on innovation, hospitality excellence, and Dubai’s continued evolution as a global luxury hub.

A defining moment of the night was the dramatic maquette reveal, led by Diana Saifi, Vice Chairperson, alongside senior executives from Prestige One and Hilton. The unveiling introduced Hilton Residences Dubai Maritime City to the world — a project designed to redefine coastal living with panoramic sea views, world-class amenities, and Hilton’s signature standards of hospitality woven into every detail.

In his keynote address, Ajmal Saifi, CEO of Prestige One Developments, reflected on the company’s rapid ascent and its commitment to elevating Dubai’s residential offerings. He underscored the strategic significance of Dubai Maritime City—one of the emirate’s most promising emerging waterfront districts—and emphasized how introducing a Hilton-branded residence represents a defining milestone for both brands.

Adding further depth, Daniel Wakeling, Vice President, Development, Luxury & Residential, EMEA, Hilton, spoke about Hilton’s global vision and its confidence in Dubai’s trajectory as a world-leading destination. He praised the partnership with Prestige One as a natural alignment of shared values: innovation, excellence, and a commitment to shaping next-generation living experiences.

The architectural narrative took centre stage with an in-depth presentation by Eric Hokanson, Principal Design Director at AE7, who walked attendees through the design philosophy behind the project. His presentation offered a detailed look into the architectural intent — balancing contemporary elegance with timeless craftsmanship, while maximising the natural beauty of Dubai’s coastline.

The evening continued with immersive artistic performances and experiential showcases that echoed the development’s promise of elevated waterfront living, leaving guests inspired by the blend of creativity, design, and hospitality.

With its official debut, Hilton Residences Dubai Maritime City now stands as a cornerstone in Prestige One’s expanding portfolio of landmark developments shaping Dubai's coastline. The enthusiastic response from partners, investors, and industry leaders further reinforces Prestige One’s reputation as one of the UAE’s most visionary luxury developers.