6 smart exercises for summer

When temperatures climb, many people put their fitness goals on hold. Running feels harder, outdoor workouts become exhausting and even a short gym session can leave you drenched in sweat. The good news is you don’t have to train harder to stay fit during summer. In fact, this is a good time to focus on exercises that build strength, improve mobility and keep your heart healthy without placing unnecessary stress on your body. These six exercises deliver maximum benefits while helping you stay comfortable, making them ideal for the hottest months of the year.