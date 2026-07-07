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Reform UK’s Farage says he’ll quit as lawmaker and seek re-election amid donation allegations

Farage faces probe over a 5m pound gift he received from a cryptocurrency billionaire

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AP
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Reform UK leader Nigel Farage poses to show off his socks as he visits a polling station in Walton-on-the-Naze, eastern England on May 7, 2026, to cast his vote in the local elections.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage poses to show off his socks as he visits a polling station in Walton-on-the-Naze, eastern England on May 7, 2026, to cast his vote in the local elections.
AFP

London: Reform UK leader Nigel Farage announced Tuesday that he will quit his Parliament seat and seek re-election in an effort to clear his name over financial allegations linked to millions of dollars’ worth of donations.

“I have done nothing wrong. I have not broken the law in any way at all. I have not misused public money,” Farage, a prominent ally of US President Donald Trump, said in a broadcast statement that did not take questions.

Farage faces a probe by Parliament’s standards watchdog over a 5 million pound ($6.7 million) gift he received from a Thailand-based cryptocurrency billionaire. Opposition lawmakers seek another investigation over donations from George Cottrell, an aristocratic crypto-gambling entrepreneur who served a prison sentence for fraud in the US.

The probes could have led to Farage being suspended or expelled from Parliament. He will pre-empt that process by triggering an election for his Clacton seat in eastern England.

“The people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions,” he said. “This will be a people versus the establishment by-election.

“I will fight to win.”

Even if Farage wins, the standards inquiry is likely to resume.

Scrutiny of Farage’s finances had spurred speculation about the future of a politician some considered a favourite to be prime minister after the next national election.

Farage’s anti-immigration party has only eight of the 650 lawmakers in the House of Commons but consistently leads opinion polls over the governing Labour Party and the main opposition Conservatives.

Reform UK was the big winner in local and regional elections in May that led to the ouster of Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the hands of his own Labour Party.

But the party has lost three consecutive special elections that it hoped to win, a possible sign its support may be sagging. The most recent loss was to Labour’s Andy Burnham, who is likely to succeed Starmer as prime minister within weeks.

Parliamentary standards commissioner Daniel Greenberg is investigating the 5 million pound donation to Farage from Christopher Harborne, a British businessman based in Thailand. Farage says the money was a personal gift that he used to fund security and came before he was elected to the House of Commons.

Losing Farage would be a serious blow to a party whose rise has echoes of Trump’s nationalist, anti-immigration playbook. Farage has capitalised on - critics say stoked - concerns about migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats, which he has called an invasion.

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