Farage has won Clacton. What happens next?

UK Reform leader returns to Parliament as an investigation into his finances resumes
Nigel Farage has returned to Parliament with an emphatic by-election victory, but the result has not resolved the controversy that prompted him to resign his seat in the first place. Instead, it restarts the parliamentary investigation into his finances and could expose him to a fresh challenge to his position as MP.
Farage secured 63 per cent of the vote in Clacton, improving substantially on his 46 per cent share at the 2024 general election. He also received about 1,000 more votes than he did two years ago, despite turnout falling from nearly 59 per cent to 44 per cent.
But the unusual nature of the contest makes it difficult to treat the result as a reliable measure of Reform UK’s national strength. Labour, the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats declined to field candidates, describing the election as a stunt intended to distract from the financial allegations against Farage.
His closest opponent was therefore Count Binface, the satirical character played by comedian Jon Harvey, who secured 27 per cent of the vote.
The clearest conclusion is that Farage retains a powerful personal following in Clacton. His supporters accepted his argument that the investigation was an establishment attempt to remove him from Parliament and turned out in sufficient numbers to return him with a larger vote share and majority.
“This by-election was ultimately of limited consequence,” Stijn van Kessel, a professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, told AFP. “Farage successfully managed to mobilise supporters in a constituency where he is popular. But the result does not reflect Reform’s support across the country.”
Clacton has long been fertile territory for Eurosceptic and anti-establishment politics. The constituency voted heavily for Brexit and in 2014 elected Douglas Carswell as the first UK Independence Party candidate to win a parliamentary election.
Farage’s result consequently proves that he remains dominant on favourable ground. It does not show how Reform would perform in constituencies where it must compete directly against Labour, the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats.
The election also offers little evidence about whether voters outside Clacton have accepted Farage’s explanation of the financial allegations. With the major parties absent, people who opposed Farage had no conventional alternative around which to unite.
No. Winning the by-election has given Farage a renewed political mandate, but it has not ended or reset the parliamentary investigation.
The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards had been examining allegations that Farage failed to declare financial benefits, including a £5 million gift from Thailand-based cryptocurrency billionaire Christopher Harborne. The investigation was suspended when Farage resigned because the commissioner’s jurisdiction generally applies to sitting MPs.
Now that Farage has returned to the House of Commons, the inquiry can resume. The previous allegations do not disappear simply because he resigned and was re-elected.
Farage maintains that the Harborne payment was a personal gift used to cover security costs and did not need to be declared. He has portrayed the investigation as an “establishment hit job” and a media-driven “witch-hunt”.
The inquiry is also expected to examine his financial relationship with George Cottrell, a cryptocurrency and gambling entrepreneur who served a prison term in the United States after pleading guilty to a fraud-related offence.
The commissioner will determine whether Farage breached parliamentary rules, not whether voters in Clacton continue to support him.
Potentially, although several procedural stages would have to be completed first.
If the standards commissioner finds that Farage broke parliamentary rules, the case could be referred to the House of Commons Committee on Standards. The committee would then consider the evidence and recommend any sanction.
A suspension from the Commons lasting at least 10 sitting days could activate the recall process. A petition would then open in Clacton and remain available for six weeks. If at least 10 per cent of registered voters signed it, Farage would lose his seat and another by-election would be held.
Farage would not be barred from standing again. He could return to voters and argue, as he did in the latest contest, that the parliamentary process was attempting to overturn their choice.
This means Clacton could theoretically face another election, but that outcome is neither immediate nor certain. It would depend upon the investigation’s findings, the sanction recommended and whether enough constituents signed a recall petition.
The standards inquiry is therefore the most important development to watch after Farage’s return — not the size of his latest majority.
The victory gives Farage a platform in Parliament and allows him to present himself as having defeated the political establishment. It may also energise Reform members before the party’s national conference in Birmingham from September 3 to 5.
However, the wider political picture is less favourable than the Clacton result suggests. Reform had led national opinion polls for about 18 months, but its advantage has weakened amid scrutiny of Farage and the party’s finances.
A YouGov poll conducted on August 9 and 10 placed Labour on 24 per cent, Reform on 22 per cent and the Conservatives on 21 per cent. The margins are narrow, but the figures show that Britain has moved into a highly competitive three-party contest rather than one dominated by Reform.
Farage’s personal ratings have also deteriorated. In July, YouGov recorded a net favourability rating of minus 46 for him, the joint-lowest figure in the pollster’s 10-year tracker. Reform itself had a net favourability rating of minus 38 in subsequent polling, its lowest recorded level.
The contrast is important: Farage can remain extremely popular among Reform’s core supporters while becoming less attractive to the broader electorate needed to win a general election.
Labour will argue that the result is not nationally representative because it chose not to participate. Its more important task will be to preserve the modest polling recovery it has recorded since Andy Burnham became prime minister.
Burnham gives Labour a potentially stronger opponent to Farage than his predecessor. His early favourability ratings have been comparatively positive, and his appeal to working-class and socially conservative voters could help Labour compete in areas where Reform has been gaining ground.
The Conservatives face a more complicated dilemma. They need to recover voters who shifted to Reform without reinforcing Farage’s claim that the traditional parties are indistinguishable from one another. At the same time, moving too far towards Reform’s positions could alienate moderate voters.
The Clacton boycott avoided a potentially humiliating Conservative result, but it also allowed Farage to present himself as the only serious political figure in the contest.
The first development will be the formal resumption of the standards investigation. Farage will come under renewed pressure to explain the £5 million gift and his other financial relationships in detail.
Attention will then turn to Reform’s national conference in early September. Farage will use the gathering to shift the conversation away from his finances and back towards immigration, crime, public services and the cost of living. He will also seek to demonstrate that Reform remains a credible party of government rather than a movement dependent on his personality.
Labour and the Conservatives, meanwhile, will watch the next rounds of national polling to determine whether Farage’s victory gives Reform a lasting lift or merely produces a short-lived boost.
Farage has won the immediate electoral battle decisively. The harder questions — whether he complied with parliamentary rules, whether Reform can reverse its decline in national support and whether voters see it as ready for government — remain unanswered.
- with inputs from AFP and AP