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US immigration crackdown: Trump administration revokes more than 175,000 visas

Visa crackdown targets criminal offenses, social media posts and birth tourism

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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More than 175,000 foreign nationals lose US visas amid tougher immigration rules
More than 175,000 foreign nationals lose US visas amid tougher immigration rules
AFP

The US State Department said Monday that the Trump administration has revoked more than 175,000 visas from foreign nationals as part of its sweeping immigration crackdown, according to Reuters.

The department said the visas were revoked for reasons including criminal activity, visa violations, calls for violence against US citizens, fraud, abuse of the immigration system and threats to national security.

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Most visa revocations linked to crimes

According to Reuters, the State Department said most of the revocations followed “law enforcement encounters”, with assault, driving under the influence, theft and drug offences among the leading causes.

The department also cited cases involving reckless driving, sexual assault, child abuse, fraud, embezzlement and other crimes.

Cases cited by State Department

The department pointed to several cases involving serious criminal charges.

Fox News reported that the State Department cited a foreign national charged with felony rape and sexual battery, including against a mentally disabled victim, as well as another foreign national charged with felony kidnapping, human trafficking and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The department also cited a person facing more than a dozen counts of possessing child sexual abuse material.

Visas revoked over political statements

The State Department said it had also revoked visas belonging to several foreign nationals who “celebrated” the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

One of those individuals allegedly said Kirk “died too late”, according to the department.

The administration has expanded scrutiny of foreigners’ social media activity as part of its broader immigration enforcement efforts.

More than 100 visas revoked over ‘birth tourism’

The department also highlighted efforts to curb so-called birth tourism.

It said a US embassy in North Africa revoked more than 100 visas belonging to parents who allegedly travelled to the United States primarily to give birth so their children could obtain US citizenship.

Trump administration expands immigration crackdown

The latest figure marks a significant increase from January, when the State Department said it had revoked more than 100,000 visas.

The administration has also tightened visa screening, including expanded social media vetting and other background checks, while pursuing a broader immigration crackdown.

Rights advocates and human rights experts have criticised the expanded social media screening, arguing that it could restrict free speech and amount to excessive surveillance of immigrants.

State Department defends visa crackdown

The State Department said the administration would continue identifying and investigating foreign nationals it considers a threat to public safety or national security.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Rubio’s leadership, the State Department will continue to identify, investigate, and revoke the visas of foreign nationals who threaten the safety of the American people,” the department said.

“A US visa is a privilege, not a right,” it added.

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