FAME Advisory: Bridge the e-invoicing gap before compliance kicks in

Detailed review of existing processes: Every business has its own way of issuing invoices - some are automated, some involve manual steps, and some depend heavily on ERP systems.

A gap analysis looks at all of these ¬ how invoices are generated, when they are issued, how credit notes are handled, and whether current practices align with the structured e-invoice format required in the UAE.

Understanding complex transactions: This includes discounts, promotional items, intercompany recharges, and special arrangements like principal-agent relationships.

Data readiness: E-invoicing requires clean and structured data