Bridging the cybersecurity gap: How AI turns operational strain into business resilience

AI in cybersecurity is essential in keeping pace with bad actors and plugging the cybersecurity skills gap. Before, a couple of experts who could manage basic antivirus and firewalls sufficed. But headline-hitting attacks such as NotPetya, WannaCry and Sunburst have proven that basic defences are not enough. Now AI can facilitate faster, more expansive attacks, but it can also bridge the skills gap by equipping everyday users and businesses with advanced capabilities. If democratised, AI in cybersecurity will reduce the need for experts so that every business has a fair chance of defending itself.

Today, there is a global shortage of skilled and experienced security professionals. More than 40 per cent of InfoSec pros say their organisation’s security teams are “somewhat” or “significantly” understaffed, while half say theoretical knowledge gained in education was useless in their current job. Prepared security pros are scarce, and regardless, many organisations cannot afford them, making a 24/7 security operations center (SOC) a pipe dream. Compounding the skills shortage is staff burnout.

“When a cybersecurity professional is doing their job well, their day-to-day work should be largely routine – checking logs, reviewing accounts, checking rules, ensuring policy compliance, etc,” says Head of Unified Platform at Kaspersky Ilya Markelov. “Although these may not be complex tasks, they are critical.”

The skills shortage, alongside the complexity of modern threats, has made manual monitoring and response unviable for most businesses. Incidents that could have been detected early are therefore going unnoticed, resulting in financial losses for businesses everywhere.