DP World’s new platform will help UAE firms prepare for mandatory e-invoicing
Dubai: DP World has launched a UAE e-invoicing solution after being selected by the Ministry of Finance as a pre-approved service provider for the country’s upcoming mandatory e-invoicing framework.
The launch comes ahead of the UAE’s national e-invoicing pilot phase, which is scheduled to begin on 1 July 2026, before mandatory nationwide implementation starts in January 2027.
Businesses with revenues exceeding Dh50 million will be required to appoint an accredited service provider by 30 October 2026.
DP World said its platform will help businesses integrate e-invoicing compliance into their operational and financial workflows, reducing manual processes and improving speed, accuracy and traceability across transactions.
The solution is designed to support companies managing trade, logistics and supply chain operations, where invoices, customs documents, shipment records and payments often move across separate systems.
The company said the platform will help improve invoice processing cycles, strengthen reconciliation between shipments and payments, and give businesses clearer visibility across cross-border trade operations.
DP World said the e-invoicing infrastructure is fully hosted in the UAE, ensuring invoice data and sensitive financial information are stored and processed in-country in line with national data sovereignty requirements.
The company is currently onboarding customers and supporting early implementation planning ahead of the regulatory deadlines.