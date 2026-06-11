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DP World launches UAE e-invoicing platform before 2027 rollout

DP World’s new platform will help UAE firms prepare for mandatory e-invoicing

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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DP World launches UAE e-invoicing platform before 2027 rollout
WAM

Dubai: DP World has launched a UAE e-invoicing solution after being selected by the Ministry of Finance as a pre-approved service provider for the country’s upcoming mandatory e-invoicing framework.

The launch comes ahead of the UAE’s national e-invoicing pilot phase, which is scheduled to begin on 1 July 2026, before mandatory nationwide implementation starts in January 2027.

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Businesses with revenues exceeding Dh50 million will be required to appoint an accredited service provider by 30 October 2026.

Compliance built into existing systems

DP World said its platform will help businesses integrate e-invoicing compliance into their operational and financial workflows, reducing manual processes and improving speed, accuracy and traceability across transactions.

The solution is designed to support companies managing trade, logistics and supply chain operations, where invoices, customs documents, shipment records and payments often move across separate systems.

The company said the platform will help improve invoice processing cycles, strengthen reconciliation between shipments and payments, and give businesses clearer visibility across cross-border trade operations.

UAE-hosted infrastructure

DP World said the e-invoicing infrastructure is fully hosted in the UAE, ensuring invoice data and sensitive financial information are stored and processed in-country in line with national data sovereignty requirements.

The company is currently onboarding customers and supporting early implementation planning ahead of the regulatory deadlines.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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