Burj Khalifa's Open Call is back: Your art could light up the world's tallest building in Dubai

While announcing that edition, Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, had said: "At Emaar, we believe that talent knows no boundaries. Burj Khalifa stands not only as a symbol of human achievement but also as a canvas for creativity and innovation — open to everyone with a talent to share. Through initiatives like this, we reaffirm our commitment to nurturing creativity and providing a platform where ideas can reach new heights. We are proud to open our doors to every dreamer, artist, and innovator, offering them the opportunity to contribute to our collective story of achievement."