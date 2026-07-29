Station staff will guide passengers as expansion works continue, RTA said
Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened a temporary staircase at the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station as part of ongoing expansion works.
The authority advised commuters to follow directional signs and the access routes displayed on station maps when entering the station.
RTA said station staff are available to assist passengers and provide guidance during the works, and thanked commuters for their cooperation.