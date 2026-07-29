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Temporary staircase opens at Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro station

Station staff will guide passengers as expansion works continue, RTA said

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Temporary staircase opens at Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro station

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened a temporary staircase at the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station as part of ongoing expansion works.

The authority advised commuters to follow directional signs and the access routes displayed on station maps when entering the station.

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RTA said station staff are available to assist passengers and provide guidance during the works, and thanked commuters for their cooperation.

Related Topics:
Burj KhalifaThe Dubai MallDubaiDubai Metro

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