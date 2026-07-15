The hard part of AI has arrived: Why UAE businesses must rethink readiness now

As AI scales, trust, governance and resilience become business essentials
In the UAE, artificial intelligence is no longer a future ambition. It is moving into the heart of government services, enterprise operations and everyday decision-making. The recent announcement that 50 per cent of government sectors, services and operations will transition to autonomous AI within two years is a clear signal of this shift. AI is no longer something institutions are testing, it is becoming part of how they function.
This momentum is part of the UAE’s wider national agenda to position AI as a foundation for long-term growth, government transformation and digital competitiveness. But as adoption accelerates, the conditions around AI are also becoming more complex. Regional uncertainty, rising cyber risk, evolving regulation and the growing importance of digital infrastructure are changing what it means to be ready for AI.
This reflects a wider point recently raised: the easier phase of AI is behind us. Access to powerful models is no longer the main challenge. The harder question now is whether AI can operate inside real business conditions, with trusted data, accountable reasoning, evolving policy demands and the flexibility to keep adapting as those conditions change.
That question is especially relevant for UAE businesses today. The recent conflict has shown how quickly energy flows, logistics routes, cyber risk and digital infrastructure can become interconnected points of pressure. It is no longer enough to ask whether an organisation has adopted AI. The more important question is whether its AI systems can be trusted, governed and adjusted under pressure.
This is the harder phase of AI. Early adoption was about experimentation, pilots and productivity gains. The next phase is about whether AI can perform reliably when embedded into workflows that influence financial, operational, regulatory and reputational outcomes. When AI supports customer engagement, government services, infrastructure management, financial decisions or supply-chain planning, the cost of failure becomes much higher. An inaccurate output is no longer just a technical issue. It can affect service delivery, compliance, customer trust and business continuity.
At the centre of this shift is trust. Trust cannot be treated as a policy statement or a one-time governance exercise. It has to be earned through evidence. For organisations, that means reliable data, clear accountability, ongoing monitoring and the ability to explain how decisions are being shaped.
In the UAE, the success of AI will depend on much more than the models themselves. It will depend on the strength of the systems around them, including cloud platforms and data centres, connectivity, energy supply, and the rules governing how data is used. Recent regional tensions have shown how easily these foundations can come under pressure. When supply chains slow, cyber risks rise, or infrastructure is disrupted, AI systems that rely on scattered data, unclear governance or inflexible technology choices can quickly become a business risk.
This also makes questions around data localisation and sovereignty more urgent. As AI becomes part of public services and day-to-day business operations, organisations need a clear view of where their data sits, who can access it, how it is protected and whether it can move safely across systems or borders. These are no longer narrow compliance issues, but central to building AI that businesses, regulators and customers can trust.
Geopolitics must be part of the AI strategy. Where data is stored, whether workloads run on public cloud, sovereign cloud or hybrid environments, which platforms are used, how systems fail over, and how organisations maintain control over key technologies are no longer purely technical decisions. They are business resilience decisions.
This requires a mindset change. AI readiness cannot be treated as a technology deployment checklist. It must be viewed as a business resilience issue. The question is not only whether an organisation has access to AI tools, but whether it has the data foundations, governance processes and architectural flexibility to use them safely in changing conditions.
The path forward rests on four priorities. First, organisations need strong data foundations. AI systems are only as reliable as the data they are fed. Poor-quality, inconsistent or poorly governed data will limit the value of advanced models and can increase risk when conditions become difficult.
Second, continuous evaluation must become standard practice. As models evolve, data changes and business conditions shift, organisations need to monitor performance, identify errors, assess risk and refine outputs periodically.
Third, flexibility needs to become a design principle. AI development is moving faster than traditional planning cycles. Organisations that build rigid systems, or depend on a single model, provider or architecture, may find it difficult to adapt.
Finally, AI strategies must stay aligned with evolving policy frameworks. Organisations need systems that can adapt to new requirements around data governance, localisation, security and accountability. Compliance must be built into how AI is designed, managed and scaled, not treated as a final step post-deployment.
For UAE businesses, the implications are clear. AI ambition must now be matched by operational discipline. The next phase of AI in the UAE will not be measured by the number of pilots launched or tools deployed. It will be measured by how well AI continues to support decisions when the environment becomes more complex. In a market where ambition is high and external pressures are rising, AI readiness is no longer just a technology issue. It is becoming a test of business resilience.