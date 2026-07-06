The real AI risk for UAE firms may be losing access to the models they rely on

Where does a leader who takes this seriously start? With a map. Most organizations cannot say how exposed they are, because most cannot see everything they are running. Models, agents, and tools have spread across business units faster than anyone has tracked them, much of it never logged. Inventory all of it, including the shadow AI, and score each workload on four questions: what it costs, what it risks, what it does to your compliance position, and how it holds up if the company behind it disappears. Dependency stops being a worry at that point and becomes a number.