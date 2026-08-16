VFS Global helps accelerate a shared vision for 2047

VFS Global’s own journey mirrors the story of shared success of the India-UAE partnership
As India marks its 80th Independence Day under the theme ‘Honouring Freedom, Inspiring the Future,’ the country’s journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047 is increasingly shaped by strong international partnerships. Among these, the relationship with the United Arab Emirates has emerged as a standout example of how shared ambition, mutual trust, and long-term collaboration can create meaningful economic and social impact.
The strength of the India-UAE partnership is rooted in decades of people-to-people connections. The Indian community in the UAE has played a central role in strengthening ties between the two countries, acting as a bridge between cultures, economies, and societies. These relationships have laid the foundation for a thriving economic partnership, further strengthened by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which has expanded trade, investment, and business collaboration.
VFS Global’s own journey mirrors this story of shared success. Established in Mumbai 25 years ago and headquartered in Dubai for more than a decade, the company has grown into a trusted partner to 71 governments worldwide. From pioneering mobility solutions to advancing innovation through its UAE-based AI & Innovation Hub, VFS Global reflects the complementary strengths of these two great countries.
Looking ahead, both nations recognise that the future will be driven not only by infrastructure and investment, but also by talent, technology, and global connectivity. As India prepares its young workforce for a rapidly changing world, there is growing emphasis on developing skills, expanding educational opportunities, and enabling the seamless movement of people and ideas across borders.
This shared focus is reflected in initiatives such as the VFS Global Academy and VFS Education Services. Through industry-aligned training and pathways to international higher education, these programmes help equip individuals with the capabilities needed to succeed in a global economy. Over 40,000 migrant workers have been trained through the Pre-Departure Orientation Training (PDOT) programme, delivered in partnership with NSDC under the mandate of the Ministry of External Affairs, supporting overseas employment and international career opportunities.
As India advances towards its centenary year of independence, the India-UAE partnership will continue to serve as a catalyst for innovation, opportunity, and sustainable growth, helping shape a more connected and prosperous future for both countries.