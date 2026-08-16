VFS Global helps accelerate a shared vision for 2047

This shared focus is reflected in initiatives such as the VFS Global Academy and VFS Education Services. Through industry-aligned training and pathways to international higher education, these programmes help equip individuals with the capabilities needed to succeed in a global economy. Over 40,000 migrant workers have been trained through the Pre-Departure Orientation Training (PDOT) programme, delivered in partnership with NSDC under the mandate of the Ministry of External Affairs, supporting overseas employment and international career opportunities.