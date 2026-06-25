What this moment is really asking of UAE business leaders

The strongest organisations are those that made the right technology choices early
The UAE has always attracted particular kinds of leaders, ones that have the ability to think in decades.
In recent weeks, we have seen orientation put to the test, and in ways that are less dramatic than headlines suggest. From my recent conversations with business leaders, the dominant mood is one of disciplined clarity: a determination to use this period to sharpen the decisions that matter most.
The UAE is moving through a significant transition. But the leaders I have spoken with are not focused on the headline risk, but on something more practical: whether the technology foundations they built over the last five years are actually doing what they need them to do. I believe “Are our systems built for this?” is the most important strategic question facing UAE organisations right now.
What this period has made very clear is that digital infrastructure is no longer a back-office consideration. For many governments and organisations, the continuity of citizen services, customer platforms, financial systems, and workforce collaboration depends entirely on whether their technology architecture was designed with resilience as a baseline or treated as a feature to be added later. The organisations that have come through recent weeks with the least friction were not necessarily the largest or best resourced. They were the ones that had made deliberate architectural choices around sovereignty, resilience, data governance and made them early.
This is also what the broader investment picture is telling us. Despite the regional pressures of recent months, capital has not retreated from the UAE. Gulf sovereign wealth funds deployed close to $25 billion in the first quarter of 2026. The UAE’s $1.4 trillion investment framework with the United States was reaffirmed in March, with the country’s ambassador stating publicly that deployment plans remain on track and would accelerate. US technology companies across cloud, AI, and enterprise software remain committed to their UAE investments. It reflects a genuine long-term conviction about where the region is headed.
The reason that conviction holds, even in a more complex environment, is that the UAE’s technology ambitions are structural. The National AI Strategy 2031, the Dubai Universal Blueprint for AI, the depth of the country’s sovereign AI capabilities represent a long-term bet on the role of technology in national economic architecture. Companies are aligned with that bet, because the partnership between Gulf AI infrastructure and technology platforms has become genuinely interdependent.
The question of whether US investment will continue flowing into the UAE is, in many ways, the wrong question. The more useful question is: Are UAE organisations positioned to make the most of it when it does? The evidence suggests many already are. The Microsoft AI Diffusion Report placed the UAE first globally in AI adoption, with 70.1% of the working-age population using AI tools. That figure reflects years of deliberate policy, infrastructure investment, and institutional readiness.
That is where governance and architecture become leadership questions. The leaders who communicated most confidently during this period were those whose organisations had already settled the foundational questions: where data lives, who has access, how systems fail and recover, what the chain of decision-making looks like when things move fast. These are leadership decisions with a technology dimension.
The instinct to pull everything behind private walls is understandable, but it tends to trade one form of risk for another. The organisations that have fared best are those that built multi-cloud architectures deliberately, balancing in-country data sovereignty with the scale, redundancy, and innovation capacity that a distributed model provides.
Sovereign cloud, private cloud, and public cloud each have a role. What matters is whether those choices were made by design, with governance embedded from the start, rather than under pressure.
The most important thing I would say to UAE business leaders right now is this: the window for making these foundational decisions on your own terms deliberately, without urgency does not stay open indefinitely. Periods like this one reveal the gap between organisations that made those calls early and those that did not. The ones who emerge from this transition stronger will not be those who reacted fastest. They will be those who had already built what was needed and can now focus entirely on what comes next.
Amr Kamel is General Manager, Microsoft UAE