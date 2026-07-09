Three ships, one funeral, and the collapse of command: What Iran's attacks may reveal

Gulf attacks amid display of unity in multi-day funeral exposes Iran’s fractured command
As millions of Iranians lined the streets to mourn their slain Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country's political leadership projected an image of solemn unity.
The elaborate funeral procession, broadcast across state television, was meant to reassure both domestic and international audiences that the Islamic Republic remained firmly in control despite one of the greatest shocks in its history.
Yet hundreds of miles away, another story was unfolding.
Commercial vessels transiting the Gulf of Oman reported a series of attacks in what Western officials say were coordinated assaults on as many as five merchant ships within a single day.
The incidents shattered the fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire negotiated only months earlier and triggered an immediate American military response, including strikes around Iran's southeastern port of Chabahar.
If the reported sequence of events is accurate, it raises one of the most consequential questions about Iran today: Who is actually in command?
There are two broad possibilities.
The first is that Tehran deliberately violated the ceasefire.
That would suggest the Iranian leadership calculated that attacking international shipping would raise the costs for Washington while stopping short of provoking a full-scale war.
Such a strategy would fit decades of Iranian doctrine, which has often relied on calibrated pressure in the Gulf to strengthen its bargaining position without crossing thresholds that invite overwhelming retaliation.
The second possibility is arguably more unsettling.
The attacks may indicate that elements within Iran's military establishment acted with considerable operational autonomy while the country's civilian and clerical leadership was consumed by an unprecedented succession crisis.
Iran is not a conventional state with a single chain of command.
Power is distributed across overlapping institutions:
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC),
The IRGC Navy,
The elected government,
The regular armed forces (Artesh),
Intelligence organisations,
Network of regional proxy groups.
These institutions often share objectives but not always methods or timing.
The IRGC, in particular, has historically exercised significant independence in operational matters.
While major strategic decisions ultimately require political approval, commanders on the ground have frequently demonstrated latitude in implementing tactics, especially in the Gulf's crowded maritime environment.
That does not necessarily mean the attacks were "rogue operations." Military organisations rarely conduct coordinated assaults on multiple commercial vessels without at least some institutional authorisation.
But it does raise the possibility that operational decisions outpaced political calculations — or that different factions within the Iranian system held different views about whether the ceasefire remained worth preserving.
The timing is striking.
The attacks reportedly occurred while Iran was publicly emphasising national mourning and continuity following Khamenei's death.
At precisely the moment when political leaders had the strongest incentive to project stability, military actions instead accelerated the country's return to open confrontation with the US.
Washington interpreted the attacks as evidence that the ceasefire had effectively collapsed, as US President Donald Trump declared "the deal is over".
The US response was swift.
Rather than limiting operations to the Strait of Hormuz, American forces expanded strikes to Chabahar on Iran's southeastern coast — the first known military operation there since the April truce.
The message was unmistakable: no part of Iran's strategic coastline would be considered off limits if maritime attacks continued.
The implications extend well beyond Iran.
Global shipping companies, insurers and energy markets depend less on political statements than realities on the ground — as well as in the air and the water.
Every tanker diverted, every insurance premium increased and every naval escort deployed reflects confidence — or lack thereof — that governments can control their own armed forces.
Whether Tehran intentionally ordered the attacks or merely failed to prevent them, the outcome is largely the same.
International confidence in Iran's command-and-control structure has been weakened.
That perception may prove almost as damaging as the attacks themselves.
Diplomatic agreements rely on a simple assumption: that political leaders can deliver what they promise.
If foreign governments begin to doubt that Iran's civilian leadership can reliably restrain the military — or if they conclude that the military itself has become the dominant decision-maker — future ceasefires become far harder to negotiate and even harder to trust.
There is, however, an important caveat. Public evidence remains incomplete.
Governments involved in the conflict have strong incentives to shape the narrative, and independent verification of who ordered what is limited.
While it's too early to conclude that the Iranian military is institutionally "disjointed" from Tehran's political leadership, one strategic reality stands out: perception often shapes geopolitics as much as proof.
Reported attacks on commercial ships during a state funeral transformed what had been a fragile ceasefire into renewed conflict.
Whether born of deliberate strategy or fractured command, they sent the same message to the world: Iran's ability — or willingness — to control escalation is now in serious doubt.
And in the Gulf, uncertainty has always been one of the most dangerous weapons of all.