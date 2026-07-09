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Iran FM Araghchi thanks Iraq for Khamenei's funeral arrangements

"Thank you to the Iraq of generosity and authenticity for this loyalty," Araghchi said

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ANI
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Funeral procession of the late Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Najaf, Iraq.
Funeral procession of the late Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Najaf, Iraq.
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Tehran [Iran], July 9 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday (local time) thanked Iraq's government, people and religious authorities for their role in the funeral ceremonies of former Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, highlighting the deep-rooted ties between the two neighbouring countries.

In a post on X, Araghchi said, "All gratitude and appreciation to the brotherly Iraq--its government, people, and religious authorities--for the warm hospitality and dignified farewell in escorting our martyred Imam with broad popular participation."

"The bonds between Iran and Iraq transcend geographical borders and neighborly ties, extending to a deeply rooted history, shared values, and a common destiny," he added.

"Thank you to the Iraq of generosity and authenticity for this loyalty," Araghchi said.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also thanked Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili for attending the funeral ceremony and conveying condolences on behalf of Georgia's government and people.

"The presence of His Excellency Mr. Mikheil Kavelashvili at the funeral ceremony of the Supreme Leader of Iran and the condolences he expressed on behalf of the government and people of Georgia will remain in the historical memory of two friendly nations with 3000-year-old relations," Pezeshkian said in a statement.

He expressed hope that Iran-Georgia relations would deepen further based on mutual respect and constructive cooperation.

"I hope that at a new stage, the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Georgia, based on mutual respect and constructive cooperation and within the framework of a regionally oriented and complementary economic model, will further deepen," Pezeshkian said.

He added that Khamenei had always emphasised strengthening relations with neighbouring countries, and recalled his meeting and dialogue with Georgian Orthodox Church leader Ilia II as a significant moment in bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, the body of Ayatollah Khamenei arrived in the Iraqi holy city of Karbala, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported.

According to IRNA, the body arrived in Karbala on Wednesday after a large funeral procession was held in the holy city of Najaf, where millions of mourners gathered to pay tribute to Ayatollah Khamenei.

The funeral events, marked by a large gathering of devotees and mourners, are set to continue on Wednesday evening at the holy shrine of Imam Hossein (AS), IRNA reported.

Following farewell and funeral ceremonies in Tehran and Qom, along with events in the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, Ayatollah Khamenei's body will be taken to the Iranian holy city of Mashhad, where it will be laid to rest beside the shrine of Imam Reza (AS) on Thursday.

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