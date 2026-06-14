Islamic Republic 3.0: Has the war made Iran stronger? What you need to know

Dubai: The war was meant to weaken Iran. Nearly four months after the war began, it may have done the opposite. Instead of regime change or nuclear rollback, analysts say Tehran has emerged more militarised, more risk-tolerant and still firmly in control of its strategic programme, according to The New York Times.

Iran’s leadership structure has shifted significantly after the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the early phase of the war, according to the report. A younger, more hardline and security-driven leadership has emerged, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) playing a far stronger role in governance.

Iran’s external behaviour has also shifted. The New York Times reports that, for the first time in this phase of the conflict, Iran directly launched attacks against Israel rather than relying solely on proxy groups — a sign of increased risk tolerance.

The New York Times notes Iran’s economy is “in tatters” and could face renewed internal pressure once the war ends. However, analysts say Tehran believes Washington is under greater urgency to secure a deal and has therefore resisted major concessions.

Even if an early agreement is reached, analysts say deeper disputes are unlikely to be resolved, with nuclear negotiations likely to remain partial and incomplete.

She described the emerging situation as “no war, no peace,” adding that it keeps pressure on Washington while sustaining Iran’s leverage over energy markets and the Strait of Hormuz.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.