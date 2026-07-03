Iran prepares for mass funeral of slain Supreme Leader amid US security row

Global powers push to keep Hormuz open as Iran faces leadership loss and censure
Highlights
The first images have emerged of the casket carrying the body of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Posted on his official X account, the image shows the coffin placed in a small room decorated with Iranian flags.
A red flag with white script — described as the sacred banner of the shrine of Imam Hussein — is draped over the casket, according to the post.
Bahraini officials told the UN Security Council on Thursday that Iranian missile and drone strikes on Gulf states are deliberate and part of a systematic pattern of aggression, not random or isolated incidents.
Bahrain's representative made the remarks during an emergency Security Council session convened at its request to address recent Iranian attacks on Bahrain and other countries in the region amid escalating tensions involving Iran, the United States and broader Middle East conflicts.
"Iranian attacks [are] never random nor incidental," the Bahraini delegation stated, according to reports from the meeting.
Officials described the strikes as "meticulously pre-planned" and evidence of Tehran's "aggressive intentions" toward its neighbours.
Oil traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has climbed above 10 million barrels per day, as Bloomberg reported.
According to TankerTrackers, Iran has exported around 50 million barrels of crude oil since the US-imposed blockade was lifted two weeks ago, averaging 1.66 million barrels per day in June 2026. However, most regional producers still remain well below their pre-war export levels.
Crude oil prices went down in early morning trade on Friday, with WTI easing further to $68.41, down $0.28 or 0.41%; Brent slid to $71.54 or $0.26 (0.36%) lower, while Murban Crude lost $0.42 to $65.22.
The US Central Command (CentCom) has convened a landmark regional security conference in Bahrain, bringing together military leaders from 12 nations, including unprecedented participation from Syria and Lebanon.
The high-level summit, hosted by the Bahrain Defence Force, aimed to fortify the Middle East's unified air defence umbrella and secure vital maritime shipping lanes.
However, the American-led initiative immediately drew fierce condemnation from Tehran, exposing deep geopolitical fault lines over who should police the volatile region.
Responding sharply to the military gathering in Manama, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi firmly rejected the notion that Western intervention brings stability to the Middle East.
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India, Japan and China have renewed calls to safeguard freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring growing international concern over the security of one of the world's most important energy chokepoints.
Officials from the three trading heavyweights, speaking separately, stressed that safe and uninterrupted passage through the strategic waterway is essential to global trade, energy security and the stability of international supply chains.
In a joint statement released on Thursday following the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi highlighted the strategic necessity of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to guarantee uninterrupted global commerce and resilient energy corridors.
As two of the world's premier energy-consuming economies, India and Japan are acutely vulnerable to supply disruptions in the Middle East.
The prime ministers explicitly warned against any geopolitical manoeuvres that could restrict maritime trade.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi echoed that message during talks with Pakistan's foreign minister, saying normal shipping through the strait should resume quickly to protect global industrial and supply chains following months of conflict in the Gulf.
Japan has reiterated that freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law.
In statements issued through its Foreign Ministry and at the United Nations, Tokyo said commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz must remain safe and open in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Japanese officials also welcomed international efforts to establish protected maritime corridors and urged all parties to respect international law.
Iranian authorities have announced an extensive series of funeral ceremonies to honour Khamenei, with commemorations scheduled from July 4 through July 9 across both Iran and Iraq.
The multi-day procession is expected to pass through Tehran, Qom and Mashhad in Iran before continuing to the Shiite holy cities of Najaf and Karbala in neighboring Iraq, underscoring Khamenei's religious and political influence across the Shiite Muslim world.
The ceremonies are expected to draw senior Iranian officials, religious leaders and supporters from across the region, with heightened security anticipated throughout the events.
Khamenei, who led Iran for more than three decades, shaped the country's domestic politics, nuclear policy and regional alliances, including its backing of armed groups across the Middle East. His death has added uncertainty to an already volatile region following months of conflict between Iran, Israel and the United States.
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian called on Iranians to attend the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamene’s funeral in “large numbers.”
Iranian army general then warned the US and Israelagainst launching attacks during the procession.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian paid tribute to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing his death as a "martyrdom" that has plunged the nation into grief while vowing that the Islamic Republic would remain steadfast in the face of adversity.
In a post on X, Pezeshkian said Khamenei's killing had deeply saddened the Iranian people but insisted it would strengthen national unity rather than weaken the country.
"His martyrdom is not the end of the road, but the beginning of a new chapter of unity, resilience," Pezeshkian wrote.
Khamenei was killed in an airstrike on February 28, the opening day of the US-Israeli war against Iran, dealing the Islamic Republic its most significant leadership loss since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
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