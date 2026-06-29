The United States and Iran have agreed to stop attacking each other, American media reported citing senior US officials, and plan to meet Tuesday in Qatar to resolve their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz.

The US and Iran have traded strikes in recent days despite a fragile June 17 memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict that began in late February and disrupted shipping through the vital waterway.

Under that agreement, Tehran committed to allow safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz while Washington agreed to lift its blockade of Iranian ports.

"We decided to stop all the kinetic activity," a senior US official told media outlet Axios on Sunday, using a military term for strikes.

A second American official told Axios both sides will stand down "for now" and that "vessels can move freely" as talks are set to continue.

Both US officials and a third source with knowledge confirmed Tuesday's meeting in Qatar, Axios said.

CNN reported similar comments from a Trump administration official, saying the two sides will "stand down for now" and that they have agreed to meet in Doha on Tuesday for further discussions.