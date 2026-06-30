Shipping through Hormuz inches higher – traffic picking up but far from normal

Low double-digit transits reported in recent days vs standstill earlier in the conflict
Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has shown modest recovery amid ongoing caution, according to latest maritime tracking data, as diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran continue following recent clashes.
MarineTraffic and other trackers (such as Kpler, Windward, and Shipfinder) have reported fluctuating but generally low-to-moderate daily transits in recent days.
Ship transits were often in the 10-40+ range depending on the exact 24-hour window, vessel definitions (commercial vs. all tracked), and whether AIS is active — well below pre-conflict averages of roughly 50–100+ vessels per day.
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Windward, for example, noted figures around 25–42 verified or tracked transits on certain days in mid-to-late June (e.g., ~25 on or around June 18, higher counts like 42 inbound/outbound on June 28 in some dashboards).
Breakdowns commonly include a mix of oil tankers, cargo vessels, and others, with some sanctioned or Iran-linked ships continuing to operate.
Outbound and inbound flows vary, often favoriung one direction based on recent risk assessments, as per Shipfinder.
Traffic remains significantly lower compared to normal pre-war levels due to security concerns, insurance issues, attacks on shipping.
Many vessels have been held outside the strait or rerouted, with backups reported at times.
President Trump has publicly stated that US-Iran peace talks (focusing on issues like the strait, nuclear program, and ending hostilities) are resuming or scheduled, including references to potential meetings (e.g., in Qatar/Doha) as early as Tuesday in some recent statements.
However, reports indicate uncertainty, disputes over details, and no full confirmation from Iran in all cases; technical or indirect talks have been ongoing or planned amid fragile ceasefires and recent Gulf incidents, as per NPR.
While this is a recent snapshot from live trackers like MarineTraffic (the ~25 figure matches some mid-June reports, data can shift with AIS usage and conditions.